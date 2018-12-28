Try 1 month for 99¢

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated their time, talent and money to the residents of Hillview Health Care Center.

Each resident received a beautifully wrapped gift from one of the giving trees at Fayze’s restaurant, First Presbyterian Church or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Other gifts also were received from Lewis Valley Lutheran Church and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Each veteran was honored with a fruit basket, compliments of American Legion Post 52. We were graced with countless carolers, dancers and musical groups.

The building was adorned with beautiful poinsettias from WIZM-AM and contributing organizations, including Trane Co. And Santa visited on several occasions to bring back fond memories of childhood.

Thank you to each one of you who had a part in bringing holiday cheer to Hillview. We are lucky to live in such a giving community.

Brooke Smith

Hillview Health Care Center

