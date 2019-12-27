Brooke Smith: Thanks for spreading holiday cheer at Hillview

Thanks for giving holiday cheer to Hillview

What an outpouring of love and support during the holidays.

I’d like to thank the hundreds of community members who had a part in making this holiday special for the residents at Hillview Health Care Center.

To Fayze’s Restaurant, First Presbyterian Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for housing Giving Trees for personal presents for each of the individuals residing at Hillview.

Numerous gifts were donated by Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Northern Engraving, La Crosse County Jeans Day Fund and Legion Post 52.

Thank you to WIZM and Trane Company for decorating the building and resident rooms with beautiful poinsettias. And thank you to the countless carolers, orchestras and area schools for filling the building with your beautiful voices and music.

You all hold a special place in our heart for your generosity.

Brooke Smith,

La Crosse

Brooke Smith is recreation therapy manager at Hillview Health Care Center.

