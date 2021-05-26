Brookwood High School Class of '21

Brookwood High School will hold graduation ceremonies at 7 p.m. May 28 at the school football field. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Brookwood High School Gymnasium by ticket only.
Hayden Thompson is the valedictorian and Gavin Stebbins is the salutatorian.
Candidates for graduation:
Garrett Anderson, August Arndt, Skyler Bachim, Yesenia Barajas, Cristian Barrientos, Austyn Blank, Kaden Brandau, Jeremy Brewer, Haley Brooks, Dalton Chamberlain, Trever Clark, Tyler Collins, Iriabeth Cruz, Valerie Cunitz, Venessa Downing, Lailah Eckes, Deacon Erdman, Rhona Downing, Emma Felland, Nicholas Friske, Sydney Gerke, Maria Silva Gonzalez, Colten Green, Jacob Green, Kyle Gruber, Brandie Hamilton, Daisy Hansen, Darin Johnson, Hailey Johnson, Alexis Karschney, Dylan Lacy, Kaylee Leis, Arianna Luebke, Suzi McLendon, Roberto Mendoza, Sohphiajean Palladini, Serenity Pasch, Benjamin Retzlaff, Taylor Roy, Gavin Stebbins, Jesara Taylor, Hayden Thompson, Kylie Thorson, Iver Williams, Daniel Wooten