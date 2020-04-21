Brush collection week begins April 27 in La Crosse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brush collection will take place from April 27 through May 1 in the city of La Crosse.

Residents are asked to have their brush placed on the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, April 27, to ensure it’s picked up when crews are in the area.

Crews will pick up branches and tree limbs with diameters from ¼ inch to 8 inches and less than 4 feet in length. All brush should be bundled with cotton string and not weigh more than 50 pounds.

The city will not pick up leaves, grass clippings, logs, stumps, root balls or any other yard debris.

The city’s brush site, Isle la Plume, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

