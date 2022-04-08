BSA Troopa 15 and 515 to collect food Saturday

Gateway Area Council’s Scouts BSA will be gobbling up food this weekend. Not as part of an eating contest, instead they will collect food donations to benefit the Summit Environmental School food pantry.

Flyers were distributed last weekend asking Campbell residents to leave donations on their front step between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday.

Once collected, they go to the town hall to check food expiration dates and then sort. Then it’s packing food into boxes for delivery. Summit staff will further sort or family distribution.

Eagle scouts remember one of their favorite parts of scouting for food was the $5 bill challenge.

Each scout gets $5 to buy different food products at Quillins (local food grocer). The goal is for the combined food amounts to get closest to $5 without going over. To make it more difficult the scouts can’t buy two of the same items to equal $5.

Last year Troops 15 and 515 collected nearly 2,000 pounds of food. Our goal this year is to collect upwards of $2,500 pounds to benefit families of Summit Students.

