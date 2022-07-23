Bucks for Books fundraiser to help local third-graders

Area children whose learning has been impacted by the pandemic will receive a back-to-school boost thanks to Bucks for Books, a community fundraising campaign led by Great Rivers United Way.

Donations to this year’s Bucks for Books fundraiser will buy books for Great Rivers United Way’s third-grade reading tutor program, Read to Success. Read to Success pairs adult volunteers with young learners for improved reading scores, as well as the social-emotional benefits associated with having a mentor.

This fall’s third-graders were 2020’s kindergarteners. Research shows that the impact of the pandemic on learning has been significant, and specifically with reading, has left students an average of four months behind.

The pandemic also widened pre-existing opportunity and achievement gaps, hitting historically disadvantaged students hardest. These gaps — as well who would benefit most from a trusted relationship with an adult — factor into which students teachers opt into Read to Success.

Until now, Read to Success students and tutors have reviewed classroom books at their weekly sessions.

Bucks for Books will change that, allowing participating districts to purchase dedicated books at an average cost of $5 each just for these dynamic duos to bond and learn over. Subject matter will include character development, science, social studies, and more to enhance learning across all disciplines.

Bucks for Books kicks off with a generous $2,500 lead gift from Klauke Investments & Insurance Services.

Community members are encouraged to help us meet our $5,000 goal with donations in $5 increments — $5 for one book, $10 for two, and so on, at www.gruw.org/bucks4books.

Bucks for Books runs July 25-29.