Buggy driver seriously injured in Vernon County crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old man driving an Amish buggy was seriously injured in a crash involving a feed truck Thursday in Vernon County.

A buggy operated by Levi D. Stutzman and a tandem axle feed truck operated by James O. Mickelson, 57, Cashton, were both northbound on Hwy. 27 in the town of Franklin when the buggy and truck collided, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Stutzman was ejected into a northbound ditch. He was transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries. Mickelson was not injured.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Viroqua Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.