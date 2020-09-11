 Skip to main content
Buggy driver seriously injured in Vernon County crash
Buggy driver seriously injured in Vernon County crash

An 18-year-old man driving an Amish buggy was seriously injured in a crash involving a feed truck Thursday in Vernon County.

A buggy operated by Levi D. Stutzman and a tandem axle feed truck operated by James O. Mickelson, 57, Cashton, were both northbound on Hwy. 27 in the town of Franklin when the buggy and truck collided, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Stutzman was ejected into a northbound ditch. He was transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries. Mickelson was not injured.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Viroqua Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

