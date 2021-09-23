“Building Buddies” exhibit opens at Children’s Museum of La Crosse

The Children's Museum of La Crosse is hosting the Building Buddies traveling exhibit now to mid-January. It is included with admission or membership.

The Building Buddies exhibit portrays a small community where everyone is busy working on their homes. Different characters, “buddies,” invite young children to play, explore, collaborate, create and learn while improving the neighborhood.

The goal of this exhibit is to provide a discovery environment that encourages the development of science and process skills at an early age. To achieve this, the exhibit offers hands-on open-ended activities that are fun and engaging for kids and their parents.

The immersive exhibition composed of six sections features hands-on role-play learning experiences that encourage kids to plan, renovate, decorate, paint, tile, build and more.

The Children’s Museum, at 207 5th Avenue South in downtown La Crosse, offers three floors of hands-on exhibits and programming for children ages 1-10 and their adult companions. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 9 am to noon and 1 to 5 pm (closed noon to 1 for cleaning.) Admission is $8 per person (infants and members free). Learn more at funmuseum.org.

