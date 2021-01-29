Building Community Grant Fund helps more than 50 area businesses

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce awarded grants totaling $278,677 to area small businesses through the Building Community Grant Fund.

Several industries were represented through the 54 businesses that were awarded grants, including child care, retail, restaurants, bars, salons, fitness, arts and entertainment, and hospitality.

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce received 239 applications totaling $1.7 million in requested funding, showcasing the significant need that exists for many area businesses.

The fund is still accepting contributions, which will be awarded on a rolling basis to those businesses who applied. To contribute, visit lacrossechamber.com/building-community.

Neal Zygarlicke, CEO of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, stated:

“We are honored to have had this opportunity to help our community and are deeply grateful to the businesses and individuals who contributed to the fund. It is humbling to see the financial support still needed by many small businesses and we encourage area employers to contribute to the fund if they are able.

"We are inspired by the strong collaboration between the co-sponsors, the County of La Crosse, and the Chamber and the impact it has on struggling small businesses.”