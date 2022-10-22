Building permits

Sign, $220, 700 Third St. N, Andrew Goehner
Solar panel, $24,690.51, 1027 Charles St., Katherine Bittner
Demolition, no cost, 110 Causeway Blvd.
Alteration, $7,500, 2406 Wood St., Charles Bottcher
Solar panel, $152,613, 201 Third St. N., Gundersen Administrative building
Alteration, $3,000, 1901 Cass St., Eric Lysaker
Sign, $6,500, 430 Jansky Place, DS Electric Supply
Re-roof, $11,650, 520 15th St. S., Jane Brannan Tamboli
Re-roof, $16,415.07, 404 24th St. N., Ann Jahimiak
Demolition, no cost, detached garage, $27,000, 2127 Johnson St., Jason Chojnacki
Re-roof, $25,681, 4845 Silver Morning Drive, Jerome and Sandra Vuich
People are also reading…
Sign, $4,300, 4422 Mormon Coulee Road, 4601 West North LLC
Re-roof, $17,000, 1342 Caledonia St., Mermani Maloney-Wang
Re-roof, $23,450, 142 14th St. S., M&M Wanders Trust
New build, $5 million, 700 West Ave., Mayo Clinic Tax Unit
Re-roof, $17,000, 330 23rd St. N., Karl Kattchee
Re-roof, $11,500, 2307 Cass St., Katherine Fish
Re-roof, $4,700, 1306 Hyde Ave., Brian Peterson
Alteration, $50,000, 846 Vista Court N., Elizabeth Reimer
Re-roof, $5,500, 2844 Brook Court, Nathan Korger
Fence, $13,798, 2215 23rd St. S., Michael Filla
Fence, $1,800, 1819 Prospect St., Cameron Hendrick
New build, $205,000, 1706 Colorado Court, Spies Construction
Alteration, $32,000, 237 10th St. S., Andrew Elliott
Re-roof, $13,000, 603 24th St. N., Beverly Scott
Wooden patio deck, $500, 414 Market St., Crystal Slater
Wooden patio deck, $4,700, 403 10th St. S., Benson Properties 1 LLC
Wooden patio deck, $40,000, 530 Main St., St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral
New build, $230,000, 1712 Colorado Court, Spies Construction
Alteration, $20,000, 1721 George St., Olson Rental Properties
Fence, $1,500, 3814 33rd St. S., Jeffrey Fabyan 2007 Living Trust
Yard shed, no cost, 1502 Marco Drive, City of La Crosse
Re-roof, $29,494, 2515 Smith Valley Road, David Belluck
Sign, $1,838, 817 Viterbo Drive, Viterbo University
New build, $230,000, 1702 Colorado Court, Spies Construction
Alteration, $155,000, 805 Cliffwood Lane, G&M Ellenz Trust
Sign, $600, 143 Causeway Blvd., Metro Fibernet
Alteration, $700,000, 815 10th St. S., Mayo Clinic Tax Unit
Re-window/door, $20,000, 1411 Rose St., Coulee Auto Properties
Re-roof, $8,753, 2915 29th Court S., Abdul Cole
Alteration, $5,000, 1640 Redfield St., Michael Martino
Detached garage, $30,000, new build, $370,000, 1516 19th St. S., Emma Corell