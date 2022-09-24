 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Building permits

  • 0

Re-roof, $67,000, 118 Fifth Ave. N., LaCourse Property Management

Wooden patio deck, $30,000, 1920 Main St., Marcus Bickford

Fence, $3,500, 1403 Johnson St., Jill Billings

Sign, $30,000, 4622 Mormon Coulee Road, Walmart

Re-roof, $10,428, 4026 Riverview Drive, Adam and Rebecca Rude

Re-roof, $5,862, 1127 Avon St., Mina Investments

Re-roof, $22,323, 4117 Riverview Drive, Dennis Subera

Re-roof, $7,000, 1129 Avon St., Mina Investments

Antenna $15,000, 629 Caledonia St., Wayfare Group

Antenna, $15,000, 2810 Fanta Reed Road, City of La Crosse

Re-roof, $7,600, 321 11th St. N., H&H Rental Properties

People are also reading…

Re-roof, $8,000, 1710 Adams St., Jesse Larson

Fence, $14,366, 416 22nd St. N., Jeffrey Ihnen Revocable Trust

Re-roof, $16,000, 624 10th St. N., JCH Four LLC

Re-roof, $19,401.25, 225 Country Club, Ann Monson

Garage, detached, $3,000, 2912 Losey Blvd., Russell Fredrickson

Re-roof, $9,000, 1413 Avon St., Geremy Phillips

Re-roof, $9,900, 1920 Strong Ave., Philip Watson

Alteration, $152,448, 4422 Mormon Coulee Road, 4601 West North LLC

Re-roof, $863,200, 2411 East Ave. S., Trane US

Re-roof, $10,600, 322 20th St. S., Clinton Howard

Garage, detached, $50,000, 624 Jackson St., Steve Schlicht

Re-roof, $25,250, 4625 Brickyard Lane, Jason and Clara Goldstein

Re-roof, $4,300, 1431 Loomis St., Judith Doolittle

Alteration, $150,000, 3385 Peace St., Benson Construction

Alteration, $4,500, 2626 Hackberry Lane, Matthew Smith

Solar panel, $11,296, 1908 Kane St., Deborah Bufton

Yard shed, $3,257, 211 23rd St. N., David Burg

Fence, $9,988, 2829 Hamilton St., Jamie Ressel

Alteration, $29,358.45, 2406 State St., Danielle Pfeiffer

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News