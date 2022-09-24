Building permits

Re-roof, $67,000, 118 Fifth Ave. N., LaCourse Property Management
Wooden patio deck, $30,000, 1920 Main St., Marcus Bickford
Fence, $3,500, 1403 Johnson St., Jill Billings
Sign, $30,000, 4622 Mormon Coulee Road, Walmart
Re-roof, $10,428, 4026 Riverview Drive, Adam and Rebecca Rude
Re-roof, $5,862, 1127 Avon St., Mina Investments
Re-roof, $22,323, 4117 Riverview Drive, Dennis Subera
Re-roof, $7,000, 1129 Avon St., Mina Investments
Antenna $15,000, 629 Caledonia St., Wayfare Group
Antenna, $15,000, 2810 Fanta Reed Road, City of La Crosse
Re-roof, $7,600, 321 11th St. N., H&H Rental Properties
Re-roof, $8,000, 1710 Adams St., Jesse Larson
Fence, $14,366, 416 22nd St. N., Jeffrey Ihnen Revocable Trust
Re-roof, $16,000, 624 10th St. N., JCH Four LLC
Re-roof, $19,401.25, 225 Country Club, Ann Monson
Garage, detached, $3,000, 2912 Losey Blvd., Russell Fredrickson
Re-roof, $9,000, 1413 Avon St., Geremy Phillips
Re-roof, $9,900, 1920 Strong Ave., Philip Watson
Alteration, $152,448, 4422 Mormon Coulee Road, 4601 West North LLC
Re-roof, $863,200, 2411 East Ave. S., Trane US
Re-roof, $10,600, 322 20th St. S., Clinton Howard
Garage, detached, $50,000, 624 Jackson St., Steve Schlicht
Re-roof, $25,250, 4625 Brickyard Lane, Jason and Clara Goldstein
Re-roof, $4,300, 1431 Loomis St., Judith Doolittle
Alteration, $150,000, 3385 Peace St., Benson Construction
Alteration, $4,500, 2626 Hackberry Lane, Matthew Smith
Solar panel, $11,296, 1908 Kane St., Deborah Bufton
Yard shed, $3,257, 211 23rd St. N., David Burg
Fence, $9,988, 2829 Hamilton St., Jamie Ressel
Alteration, $29,358.45, 2406 State St., Danielle Pfeiffer