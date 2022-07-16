Building permits

Re-roof, $11,300, 1623 Wood St., James Arnston
Addition, $44,453, 415 Losey Blvd, Carolene Neumann
Alteration, $10,000, 230 22nd St., Richard Walters
Antenna, $15,000, 315 Copeland Ave., W-Monarch Properties
Re-roof, $330,980, 2801 Lincoln Ave., Centurytel
Re-roof, $4,000, 1041 Green Bay St., Heather Brown
Re-roof, $5,000, 2920 East Ave., Academy of Orthopaedic Physical Therapy
Wooden deck patio, $2,100, 1747 Rose St., Steve Schaefer
Re-roof, $5,500, 34 23rd St. S., Kathryn Thompson
Demolition, no cost, 520 13th St. S., Steve Eide
Fence, $1,000, 217 15th St. S., Maggie Luers
Swimming pool, $84,995, 854 Janice Court, Kevin Campbell
Fence, $1,000, 811 Hagar St., Angela Vail
Wooden deck patio, $5,000, 1623 Moore St., William Herber
Alteration, $90,000, 721 West Ave. S., Moser Rentals
Demolition, no cost, 862 Janice Court, Sharrod Hightower
Fence, $13,000, 2032 29th St. S., Jennifer Woolley
Re-roof, $18,101.48, 1340 26th St. S., Timothy Koterwski
Re-roof, $13,352, 1212 28th St. S., Micheal Konop
Yard shed, $9,800, 131 Losey Blvd. S., Janet Papenfuss
Parking Lot, $402,900, 725 Badger St., Western Technical College
Yard shed, $800, 1801 Ferry St., Grant Soper
Re-roof, $14,150, 1034 28th Stl Sl, Chad Knapmiller
New commercial building shell, $443,000, 2552 Rose St., Eagle Bay Properties
Sign, $18,000, 4828 Mormon Coulee Road, KT Real Estate Holdings
New single family home, attached garage, covered porch, attached deck, $415,000, N2167 Clements Road, Brente and Megan Knutson
Detached accessory building, $6,000, W6314 Valley Place, Holmen, John and Kaara Freismuth
Solar panel, $47,900, W5374 Boma Road, David and Patricia Gebhart
Two new condos, $300,000, W8208, W8206 Dutton Drive, Onalaska, Al Dutton
Detached accessory building, $5,500, N7016 Pine Lane, Holmen, Robert and Donna Siolka
Residential addition, $110,000, N3618 County Road M, West Salem, Jerad and Karly Baganz
Attached deck, $10,000, N5874 Park Drive, Onalaska, Mitchel and Tracy Johnson