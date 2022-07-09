 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

Building permits granted in La Crosse County:

  • Fence, $500, 624 Jackson St., Steve Schlicht
  • Alteration, $300,000, 315 11th St., Aquinas Catholic Schools
  • Fence, $3,000, 4357 Mariah Drive, Nicolae and Sarah Ostrovschi
  • Sign, $5,000, 509 Second St. N, JJAWC LLC
  • Re-roof, $7,500, 6220 Laurel St., Dustin Wilhelm
  • Fence, $1,000, 1729 30th St., Rebecca Ziolek
  • Fence, $3,000, 1905 13th Place S., Thomas Beitlich
  • Fence, $4,000, 2006 15th St. S., Benjamin and Leah Potaracke
  • Fence, $738, 707 Mississippi St., Brianne Anderson
  • Fence, $19,642, 823 Seventh St. S., Viterbo University
  • Re-roof, $6,900, 1361 26th St., Carl Happel
  • Alteration, $65,000, 328 26th Place, Corey Pomranke
  • Fence, $95,000, 1616 Oak St., Kwik Trip
  • Fence, $3,500, 2141 State St., Christopher Schneider
  • Solar panel, $24,479, 2517 13th Place S., Thomas and Melissa Spah
  • Fence, $20,000, 2505 Madison Place, Adam Weatherwax
  • Sign, $20,000, 2506 South Ave., Kwik Trip
  • Detached garage, $20,000, 514 Johnson St., Daniel Fitzsimmons
  • Fence, $1,400, 2120 15th Place S., Luke Berner
  • Sign, $18,000, 3130 State Road, KT Real Estate Holdings
  • Fence, $2,000, 1219 Seiler Lane, Catherine Murphy
  • Addition, $90,000, 3023 25th St. S., Marie Johnson
  • Re-roof, $9,000, 1527 Park Ave., Cameron Houin
  • Fence, $16,558, 2540 Travis St., Charles Nassar
  • Re-roof, $10,000, 2402 Prospect St., Brian Legg
  • Alteration, $20,000, 1917 Prospect St., Nhia Yang
  • Alteration, $331,950, 514 State St., Sub Par Holdings
  • Alteration, $3,000, 1801 Park Ave., Vicky Baldridge
  • Re-roof, $2,400, 1404 20th St. S., Libby Zafft
  • Re-roof, $13,000, 1936 30th St., Travis and Lisa Weston
  • New construction, $575,000, 2375 Sablewood Road, Maria Aponte
  • Alteration, $111,440, 2917 Marion Road, Peter and Ann Bassett
  • Fence, $2,500, 1630 Barlow St., Mary Belling
  • Re-roof, $4,000, 1828 Kane St., Derek Mueller
  • Re-roof, $10,000, 1446 Rose St., Riverland Investments
  • Fence, $400, 722 Sixth St. S., Amy Cina
  • Wooden patio deck, $15,532, 423 14th St. S., Elizabeth Cogbill
  • Alteration, $1,500,000, 3131 Commerce St., Torrance Casting
