Building permits granted in La Crosse County:
- Fence, $500, 624 Jackson St., Steve Schlicht
- Alteration, $300,000, 315 11th St., Aquinas Catholic Schools
- Fence, $3,000, 4357 Mariah Drive, Nicolae and Sarah Ostrovschi
- Sign, $5,000, 509 Second St. N, JJAWC LLC
- Re-roof, $7,500, 6220 Laurel St., Dustin Wilhelm
- Fence, $1,000, 1729 30th St., Rebecca Ziolek
- Fence, $3,000, 1905 13th Place S., Thomas Beitlich
- Fence, $4,000, 2006 15th St. S., Benjamin and Leah Potaracke
- Fence, $738, 707 Mississippi St., Brianne Anderson
- Fence, $19,642, 823 Seventh St. S., Viterbo University
- Re-roof, $6,900, 1361 26th St., Carl Happel
- Alteration, $65,000, 328 26th Place, Corey Pomranke
- Fence, $95,000, 1616 Oak St., Kwik Trip
- Fence, $3,500, 2141 State St., Christopher Schneider
- Solar panel, $24,479, 2517 13th Place S., Thomas and Melissa Spah
- Fence, $20,000, 2505 Madison Place, Adam Weatherwax
- Sign, $20,000, 2506 South Ave., Kwik Trip
- Detached garage, $20,000, 514 Johnson St., Daniel Fitzsimmons
- Fence, $1,400, 2120 15th Place S., Luke Berner
- Sign, $18,000, 3130 State Road, KT Real Estate Holdings
- Fence, $2,000, 1219 Seiler Lane, Catherine Murphy
- Addition, $90,000, 3023 25th St. S., Marie Johnson
- Re-roof, $9,000, 1527 Park Ave., Cameron Houin
- Fence, $16,558, 2540 Travis St., Charles Nassar
- Re-roof, $10,000, 2402 Prospect St., Brian Legg
- Alteration, $20,000, 1917 Prospect St., Nhia Yang
- Alteration, $331,950, 514 State St., Sub Par Holdings
- Alteration, $3,000, 1801 Park Ave., Vicky Baldridge
- Re-roof, $2,400, 1404 20th St. S., Libby Zafft
- Re-roof, $13,000, 1936 30th St., Travis and Lisa Weston
- New construction, $575,000, 2375 Sablewood Road, Maria Aponte
- Alteration, $111,440, 2917 Marion Road, Peter and Ann Bassett
- Fence, $2,500, 1630 Barlow St., Mary Belling
- Re-roof, $4,000, 1828 Kane St., Derek Mueller
- Re-roof, $10,000, 1446 Rose St., Riverland Investments
- Fence, $400, 722 Sixth St. S., Amy Cina
- Wooden patio deck, $15,532, 423 14th St. S., Elizabeth Cogbill
- Alteration, $1,500,000, 3131 Commerce St., Torrance Casting