Building permits

Citizens Community Federal National Credit Union, 141 Seventh St., addition, $1,485,000
Colleen Nugent, 2938 Broadview Place, fence, $500
Ethan Strasser, 1717 Winnebago St., re-roof, $3,000
Shea Ealey Rentals, 1025 Seventh St., re-roof, $15,000
Great River Homes, 6225 River Run Road, footing/foundation, $40,000
Hristo Andonova, 520 Johnson St., re-roof, $10,495
Carolyn Moncada, 2133 Ferry St., re-roof, $6,400
Austin Campbell, 2212 Sunset Lane, patio deck, $20,000
Donna Hass, 2315 Chase St., re-roof, $13,000
Phil Keene, 2319 La Crosse St., alteration, $7,000
Craig Helke, 601 Ninth St., fence, $300
Jamie Beck, 2121 Losey Blvd., re-roof, $13,823
Timothy Clements, 1226 Logan St., fence, $1,000
Great River Homes, 3925 Sunnyside Drive, footing/foundation, $40,000
BF of La Crosse Limited Partnership, 1409 State St., patio deck, $8,500
Robert Walensky, 1213 Ninth St., alteration, $48,360
Elaine Pittman, 1702 Kane St., re-roof, $10,000
Burlington Norther Railroad, 1616 Rublee St., demolition
Heather Linville, 225 15th St., solar panel and alteration, $28,248.26/$28,248
Heather Yahnke, 3161 Berlin Drive, new construction, $1,180,000
Ethan Ingalls, 522 Kane St., re-roof, $21,006
Dental Center, 1212 Main St., re-roof, $10,364
Coulee Region Developers, 2607 South Ave, detached garage, $4,500
Aksel Gundersen, 326 17th St., fence, $3,000
Matt Wenthe, 1922 Market St., fence, $1,350
First Bank La Crosse Building Group, 201 Main St., tenant buildout, $59,195
Donna Frederick, 2217 Park Ave, detached garage, $26,000
Kraig McCoy, 2010 Strong Ave, fence, $1,200
Clyde Zielke, 2901 26th Stl, fence, $4,000
Geneva Terrace Apartments, 4329 Mormon Coulee Road, re-roof, $29,000
Fabio Burgos, 1717 22nd St., re-roof, $15,200
Kathleen Eggen, 2002 30th St., yard shed, $5,000