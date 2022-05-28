 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

Citizens Community Federal National Credit Union, 141 Seventh St., addition, $1,485,000

Colleen Nugent, 2938 Broadview Place, fence, $500

Ethan Strasser, 1717 Winnebago St., re-roof, $3,000

Shea Ealey Rentals, 1025 Seventh St., re-roof, $15,000

Great River Homes, 6225 River Run Road, footing/foundation, $40,000

Hristo Andonova, 520 Johnson St., re-roof, $10,495

Carolyn Moncada, 2133 Ferry St., re-roof, $6,400

Austin Campbell, 2212 Sunset Lane, patio deck, $20,000

Donna Hass, 2315 Chase St., re-roof, $13,000

Phil Keene, 2319 La Crosse St., alteration, $7,000

Craig Helke, 601 Ninth St., fence, $300

Jamie Beck, 2121 Losey Blvd., re-roof, $13,823

Timothy Clements, 1226 Logan St., fence, $1,000

People are also reading…

Great River Homes, 3925 Sunnyside Drive, footing/foundation, $40,000

BF of La Crosse Limited Partnership, 1409 State St., patio deck, $8,500

Robert Walensky, 1213 Ninth St., alteration, $48,360

Elaine Pittman, 1702 Kane St., re-roof, $10,000

Burlington Norther Railroad, 1616 Rublee St., demolition

Heather Linville, 225 15th St., solar panel and alteration, $28,248.26/$28,248

Heather Yahnke, 3161 Berlin Drive, new construction, $1,180,000

Ethan Ingalls, 522 Kane St., re-roof, $21,006

Dental Center, 1212 Main St., re-roof, $10,364

Coulee Region Developers, 2607 South Ave, detached garage, $4,500

Aksel Gundersen, 326 17th St., fence, $3,000

Matt Wenthe, 1922 Market St., fence, $1,350

First Bank La Crosse Building Group, 201 Main St., tenant buildout, $59,195

Donna Frederick, 2217 Park Ave, detached garage, $26,000

Kraig McCoy, 2010 Strong Ave, fence, $1,200

Clyde Zielke, 2901 26th Stl, fence, $4,000

Geneva Terrace Apartments, 4329 Mormon Coulee Road, re-roof, $29,000

Fabio Burgos, 1717 22nd St., re-roof, $15,200

Kathleen Eggen, 2002 30th St., yard shed, $5,000

