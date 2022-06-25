Building permits

Alteration, $40,000, 120 13th St. S., Robert Biggs
Fence, $200, 409 8th St. S., Christopher Fritz
Re-roof, $26,903, 1516 Nakomis Ave, Andrew Goehner
Re-roof, $19,070, 5500 Hickory Nut Court, Carolyn Giannelli
Fence, $2,200, 1501 10th St. S., Theresa Heuker
Re-roof, $16,310, 3422 Elm Drive, Randal LaCount
Re-roof, $43,118, 1612 East Ave. S., Ethel Funmaker
Alteration, solar panel, $38,890.84 each, 1408 King St., Felber Properties
Re-roof, $23,225 2014 Main St., Joel Dettwiler
Re-roof, $5,417, 504 Fifth Ave. S, Kevin Timmerman
Fence $11,998, 3420 Leonard St., Margo Kramer
Fence, $650, 810 17th St. S., David Ritter
Solar panel, $28,897, 2804 Jordan Place, Brandon Olson
Re-roof, $500, 1346 Wood St., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Fence, $2,000, 2023 Avon St., Kens Service Center
Solar panel, $32,618, 508 Fifth Ave. S., Catholic Charities
Interior alteration, $331,950, 514 State St., Wieser Brothers General Contractor
Fence, $10,000, 1502 Marco Drive, City of La Crosse
Re-roof, $54,494, 225 Liberty St., Michael Callahan
Re-roof, $114,500, 115 Fifth Ave. S., Scenic Center
Re-roof, $98,500, 205 Fifth Ave. S., Exchange Building
Solar panel, $19,594.11, 1532 Market St., Jeffery Johnson
Re-roof, $119,950, 418 Main St., DLL Properties
Re-roof, $14,450, 1702 Sunset Drive, Robert Perlock
Fence, $1,000, 514 Johnson St., Daniel Fitzsimmons
Yard shed, $750, 909 West Ave. S., Khou Vue
Re-roof, $13,000, 1452 Loomis St., Rebecca Keys
Deck, $13,274, N1064 Brookside Drive, Richard Sullivan and Sharon Jessee
Deck, $6,000, N4817 Sweden Coulee Road, Holmen, Matthew and Nicole Barbour
Detached accessory building, $7,000, N531 Carefree Drive, Onalaska, Erick Berling
New single family home with attached garage, attached and covered deck and covered entry, $650,000, 805 Lake St., Onalaska, Laurie and David Enos Joint Trust
New single family home, covered porch, covered patio, $515,000, W6357 Pinewood Drive, Holmen, Michael and Petra Nedoba
New single family home, attached garage, four season porch, open patio, $550,000, W4168 County Road MM, Coon Valley, Greg and Shannon Carey
Retaining wall and shoreland structure, $13,530, 2605 Baumgartner Drive, Nelson Joint Revocable Trust
Detached accessory building, $34,000, N8163 Amundson Coulee Road, Holmen, Robert and Jean Marconi
Detached solar panel, $28,913, N8282 Amundson Coulee Road, Holmen, Richard and Jamie Heiden
Structural alterations to residence, $13,000, 4290 Easter Road, Michael and Kelly Howell
Detached accessory building, $6,000, N6570 County Road T, Holmen, Michael and Julie Beranek