 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Building permits

  • 0

Alteration, $40,000, 120 13th St. S., Robert Biggs

Fence, $200, 409 8th St. S., Christopher Fritz

Re-roof, $26,903, 1516 Nakomis Ave, Andrew Goehner

Re-roof, $19,070, 5500 Hickory Nut Court, Carolyn Giannelli

Fence, $2,200, 1501 10th St. S., Theresa Heuker

Re-roof, $16,310, 3422 Elm Drive, Randal LaCount

Re-roof, $43,118, 1612 East Ave. S., Ethel Funmaker

Alteration, solar panel, $38,890.84 each, 1408 King St., Felber Properties

Re-roof, $23,225 2014 Main St., Joel Dettwiler

Re-roof, $5,417, 504 Fifth Ave. S, Kevin Timmerman

Fence $11,998, 3420 Leonard St., Margo Kramer

Fence, $650, 810 17th St. S., David Ritter

Solar panel, $28,897, 2804 Jordan Place, Brandon Olson

People are also reading…

Re-roof, $500, 1346 Wood St., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church

Fence, $2,000, 2023 Avon St., Kens Service Center

Solar panel, $32,618, 508 Fifth Ave. S., Catholic Charities

Interior alteration, $331,950, 514 State St., Wieser Brothers General Contractor

Fence, $10,000, 1502 Marco Drive, City of La Crosse

Re-roof, $54,494, 225 Liberty St., Michael Callahan

Re-roof, $114,500, 115 Fifth Ave. S., Scenic Center

Re-roof, $98,500, 205 Fifth Ave. S., Exchange Building

Solar panel, $19,594.11, 1532 Market St., Jeffery Johnson

Re-roof, $119,950, 418 Main St., DLL Properties

Re-roof, $14,450, 1702 Sunset Drive, Robert Perlock

Fence, $1,000, 514 Johnson St., Daniel Fitzsimmons

Yard shed, $750, 909 West Ave. S., Khou Vue

Re-roof, $13,000, 1452 Loomis St., Rebecca Keys

Deck, $13,274, N1064 Brookside Drive, Richard Sullivan and Sharon Jessee

Deck, $6,000, N4817 Sweden Coulee Road, Holmen, Matthew and Nicole Barbour

Detached accessory building, $7,000, N531 Carefree Drive, Onalaska, Erick Berling

New single family home with attached garage, attached and covered deck and covered entry, $650,000, 805 Lake St., Onalaska, Laurie and David Enos Joint Trust

New single family home, covered porch, covered patio, $515,000, W6357 Pinewood Drive, Holmen, Michael and Petra Nedoba

New single family home, attached garage, four season porch, open patio, $550,000, W4168 County Road MM, Coon Valley, Greg and Shannon Carey

Retaining wall and shoreland structure, $13,530, 2605 Baumgartner Drive, Nelson Joint Revocable Trust

Detached accessory building, $34,000, N8163 Amundson Coulee Road, Holmen, Robert and Jean Marconi

Detached solar panel, $28,913, N8282 Amundson Coulee Road, Holmen, Richard and Jamie Heiden

Structural alterations to residence, $13,000, 4290 Easter Road, Michael and Kelly Howell

Detached accessory building, $6,000, N6570 County Road T, Holmen, Michael and Julie Beranek

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News