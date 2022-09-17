 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

  • Alteration, $929,478, 316 Fourth St., Havasu Limited Revocable Trust
  • Alteration, $2,000, 932 Farnam St., Futures Rentals
  • Re-roof, $21,957,42, 1510 Madison St., Adam Hoffer
  • Alteration, $950, 516 Farnam St., Chang Vue
  • Wooden patio deck, $2,431.10, 403 Prospect St., Sondra Biller
  • Alteration, $500, 2730 Hamilton St., Barbara Glissendorf
  • Re-roof, $14,955, 1112 Avon St., Cynthia Reineking
  • Re-roof, $3,500, 1447 27th St.S., Caulum Custom Construction
  • New build, $90,000, detached garage, $15,000, 5305 Sandpiper Lane, Jay Hoeschler Reuben Nicolai Revocable Trust
  • Fence, $5,000, 2105 Wood St., Robert Wolk
  • Footing and foundation, $215,000, new build, $2.2 million, 701 Sumner St., Hydrite Chemical Company
  • Alteration, $600,000, 325 Pearl St., Meraki Properties
  • Re-roof, $6,720, 1526 Charles St., Caitlyn Johnson
  • Fence, $5,000, 2502 Loomis St., John Duerst
  • Re-roof, $6,425, 2327 Wood St., Steve Manson
  • Re-roof, $5,800, 1219 North St., Timothy Weiland
  • Re-roof, $10,100, 6007 Robil Court E., Nhia Xiong
  • Re-roof, $20,589, 4900 Silver Morning Lane, Dana Rademacher Living Trust
  • Re-roof, $45,555, 5320 Creekside Place, Michaella Olson
  • Re-roof, $18,266, 5335 Creekside Place, John and Pamela Henkelman
  • Re-roof, $20,627, 4550 Brickyard Lane, William and Christina Graul
  • Re-roof, $15,781, 4204 Riverview Drive, Richard and Kathleen Garbers
  • Re-roof, $29,464, 4825 Silver Morning Lane, M&B Gibson Trust
