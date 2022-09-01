Building permits issued by La Crosse County:
Fence, $500, 2010 George St., Joseph Cappuccio
Re-roof, $15,600, 1625 Market St., Rachael Sweeney
Re-roof, $5,000, 217 7th St. South, River Region Rentals LLC
Antenna, $15,000, 2323 Palace St., Dean Wozney
New building, $575,000, 4722 Bell Farm Grn., Stone Bridge Design
Re-roof, $25,077, 5665 Meier Ct., Ryan and Mary Lium
Yard shed, $950, 1715 Madison St., James Gallagher
Yard shed, $3,000, Lisa Gundersen, 120 22nd St. N.
Alteration, $29,000, 5225 Grandwood PL E, Craig Fehrenbach
Sign, $7,200, 3003 Airport Rd., Residences at Belle Square LLC
Alteration, $425,000, 3150 East Ave. S., Robert E. Lamb, Inc.
Alteration, $450,000, 615 10th St. S., Mayo Clinic Tax Unit
Re-roof, $47,000, 3511 33rd St., Erie Construction Mid-West
New building, $47,000, 5306 Sandpiper Ln., Jay F. Hoeschler, Reuben Nicolai DBA Juniper Partners
Re-roof, $15,000, 1802 Losey Blvd. S., Shirley A. Krause revocable trust
Re-roof, $18,980, 4340 Mariah Dr. S., Bruce Wendling
Antenna, $15,000, 2310 South Ave., South Avenue Self Storage LLC
Re-roof, $52,335, 133 14th St. S., Gundersen joint revocable trust
Alteration, $6,439, 1823 Madison Street, Katherine Ailabouni
Sign, $4,600, 200 Main St., Doc's Hideout LLC,
Demolition, $0, 2425 Prospect St., Anne Besl
Sign, $4,865, 1003, 16th St. S., The Arterial Bar and Grill
Fence, $1,100, 2921 Leonard St., Nick and Lauren Harding
Alteration, $15,000, 1502 Jackson St., Michael Tamboli
Addition, $40,500, 15th Pl. S., Debra Tyler
Wooden patio deck, $1,000, 2132 State St., Jordan Young
Re-roof, $27,727, 4740 Meadow Pond Ln., James and Mary Lynn Nesler
Re-roof, $23,500, 2114 Farnam St., Sandra Proksch Troope
Fence, $3,000, 2317 Winnebago St., Matthew McParker
Fence, $2,000, 1230 Market St., Kimberly Wang
Fence, $6,698, 1735 Cameron Ave., Doris Whitmer
Alteration, $9,800, 1322 26th St. S., Alyssa Yeiter
Re-roof, $1,100, 1821 Loomis St., Joab Chase
Wooden patio deck, $5,707, 2127 Coulee Dr., Jenna Ferries
Fence, $18,678, 2701 Prospect St., Desiree Glynn
Re-roof, $11,901, 1018 Palace St., Alan Bock
Shell only, $124,000, 2401 Hauser St., Metronet Inc.
Alteration, $129,858, 1825 Victory St., Chileda Institute Inc.
Fence, $3,098, 3315 Birch St., Deborah Rickert
Parking lot, $450,000, 4828 Mormon Coulee Rd., KT Real Estate Holdings LLC
Re-roof, $12,000, 3003 22nd St. S., Christina Sherry
Fence, $800, 1117 9th St. S., Anne Marie Lorenz
Fence, $19,375, 2401 Hauser St., Metronet Inc.
Alteration, $11,753, 2115 Charles St., Brady Zink
Alteration, $5,000, 422 Gillette St., Kathleen Roth
Alteration, $26,000, 601 St. Andrew St., SB Edifice LLC
