 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Building permits

  • 0

Building permits issued by La Crosse County:

Fence, $500, 2010 George St., Joseph Cappuccio

Re-roof, $15,600, 1625 Market St., Rachael Sweeney

Re-roof, $5,000, 217 7th St. South, River Region Rentals LLC

Antenna, $15,000, 2323 Palace St., Dean Wozney

New building, $575,000, 4722 Bell Farm Grn., Stone Bridge Design

Re-roof, $25,077, 5665 Meier Ct., Ryan and Mary Lium

Yard shed, $950, 1715 Madison St., James Gallagher

Yard shed, $3,000, Lisa Gundersen, 120 22nd St. N.

Alteration, $29,000, 5225 Grandwood PL E, Craig Fehrenbach

Sign, $7,200, 3003 Airport Rd., Residences at Belle Square LLC

People are also reading…

Alteration, $425,000, 3150 East Ave. S., Robert E. Lamb, Inc.

Alteration, $450,000, 615 10th St. S., Mayo Clinic Tax Unit

Re-roof, $47,000, 3511 33rd St., Erie Construction Mid-West

New building, $47,000, 5306 Sandpiper Ln., Jay F. Hoeschler, Reuben Nicolai DBA Juniper Partners

Re-roof, $15,000, 1802 Losey Blvd. S., Shirley A. Krause revocable trust

Re-roof, $18,980, 4340 Mariah Dr. S., Bruce Wendling

Antenna, $15,000, 2310 South Ave., South Avenue Self Storage LLC

Re-roof, $52,335, 133 14th St. S., Gundersen joint revocable trust

Alteration, $6,439, 1823 Madison Street, Katherine Ailabouni

Sign, $4,600, 200 Main St., Doc's Hideout LLC,

Demolition, $0, 2425 Prospect St., Anne Besl

Sign, $4,865, 1003, 16th St. S., The Arterial Bar and Grill

Fence, $1,100, 2921 Leonard St., Nick and Lauren Harding

Alteration, $15,000, 1502 Jackson St., Michael Tamboli

Addition, $40,500, 15th Pl. S., Debra Tyler

Wooden patio deck, $1,000, 2132 State St., Jordan Young

Re-roof, $27,727, 4740 Meadow Pond Ln., James and Mary Lynn Nesler

Re-roof, $23,500, 2114 Farnam St., Sandra Proksch Troope

Fence, $3,000, 2317 Winnebago St., Matthew McParker

Fence, $2,000, 1230 Market St., Kimberly Wang

Fence, $6,698, 1735 Cameron Ave., Doris Whitmer

Alteration, $9,800, 1322 26th St. S., Alyssa Yeiter

Re-roof, $1,100, 1821 Loomis St., Joab Chase

Wooden patio deck, $5,707, 2127 Coulee Dr., Jenna Ferries

Fence, $18,678, 2701 Prospect St., Desiree Glynn

Re-roof, $11,901, 1018 Palace St., Alan Bock

Shell only, $124,000, 2401 Hauser St., Metronet Inc.

Alteration, $129,858, 1825 Victory St., Chileda Institute Inc.

Fence, $3,098, 3315 Birch St., Deborah Rickert

Parking lot, $450,000, 4828 Mormon Coulee Rd., KT Real Estate Holdings LLC

Re-roof, $12,000, 3003 22nd St. S., Christina Sherry

Fence, $800, 1117 9th St. S., Anne Marie Lorenz

Fence, $19,375, 2401 Hauser St., Metronet Inc.

Alteration, $11,753, 2115 Charles St., Brady Zink

Alteration, $5,000, 422 Gillette St., Kathleen Roth

Alteration, $26,000, 601 St. Andrew St., SB Edifice LLC

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

Joint NASA study finds a new type of aurora on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News