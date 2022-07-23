Building permits

Fence, $4,300, 1327 Fourth St. S., Michael Walter
Demolition, no cost, 514 Lang Drive, LM Investment Properties
Demolition, no cost, 1820 Green Bay St., Robert Copeland
Re-roof, $22,184, 2575 Seventh St. S., Bethany Riverside
Footing/foundation, $10,400, 90 Lang Drive, Northern States Power Co.
Addition, $110,000, 612 Avon St., Laura Flottmeyer
Alteration, $2,000, 215 11th St. S., Jackson Fortney
Alteration, $250,000, 601 Seventh St. N., CBDC 2022 LLC
Re-roof, $6,200, 135 Fourth St. S., Wakeen Properties
Re-roof, $10,000, 422 Ninth St. N., DC Tracks
Re-roof, $33,900, 1227 Heritage Court, Casey Schneider
Re-roof, $6,800, 2130 Loomis St., Antoinette Brague
Re-roof, $1,800, 2131 Main St., Scott Trippler
Re-roof, $13,361, 1010 28th St. S., Colleen Royce
Re-roof, $23,084, 1107 11th St. S., Matthew Gunderson
Re-roof, $10,700, 1107 La Crosse St., Benson Properties 1 LLC
Alteration, $82,000, 700 West Ave., Mayo Clinic Tax Unit
Alteration, $14,500, 1218 Copeland Park Drive, City of La Crosse
Re-roof, $11,000, 130 22nd St. S., Colin Walsh
Alteration, $5,000, 1320 29th St. S., Nathan Hartkopf
Re-roof, $29,320, 2606 Schubert Place, Jennifer Wappler
Re-roof, $4,300, 817 Caledonia St., Erica Judge
Wooden patio deck, $2,000, 1610 Livingston St., Cody Anderson
Yard shed, $1,500, 502 Hood St., Ross and Jamie Herdina
Alteration, $18,000, 1720 Prospect St., Kermit Stahl
Fence, $3,000, 1404 20th St. S., Libby Zafft
New build, $475,844, 1321 Chase St., Steven Witt
Solar panel, $36,500, N3518 Sun Valley Road, Michael and Deborah Nickel
New home, attached garage, covered porch and patio, $650,000, W6416 Wildwood Valley Court, HolmenJake and Heather Schantz, John Mazzola
Commercial building, $250,000, N4314 County Road M, West Salem, A-1 Pumping Services
Deck, $15,000, W3589 McClintock Road, Mindoro, Patricia Meoska and Brandon Stoughtenger
Addition and covered entry, $153,718, 3519 Crown Blvd., Joann Knutson
Three season porch, $27,652, 1417 La Crescent St., Shirley Arentz and Paul Urbanek,
Solar panel, $19,958, N1074 Bloomer Mill Road, Dillon Mader