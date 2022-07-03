Building permits issued in La Crosse County:
Solar panel, $21,269.06, 304 21st St., John Kelly Trust
Solar panel, $17,542.44, 2317 Winnebago St., Matthew McParker
Parking lot, $600,000, 1008 Division St., Mayo Clinic
Re-roof, $14,100, 107 10th St. S., La Crosse Rentals
Re-roof, $13,000, 1410 State St., AMW Holdings
Re-roof, $16,000, 429 24th St. N., Brian Sinclair Trust
Re-roof, $19,000, 427 Losey Blvd., Brian Woods
Re-roof, $12,800, 505 28th St., Shannon Rouleau
Re-roof, $6,000, 413 Caledonia St., Thong Lee
Fence, $7,642, 1218 Fourth St. S., Guitarland Properties
Re-roof, $28,500, 1822 Kane St., David Olson
Detached garage, $50,000, 3410 27th St. S., Richard and Pamela McKim
Alteration, $1,312,355, 1801 Losey Blvd., School District of La Crosse
Re-roof, $14,568, 2731 Ray Place, Joseph Halverson
Gazebo, $11,000, 1933 Nakomis Ave., James Bertram
Re-roof, $16,329, 2715 Ray Place, Mark Rybold
Re-roof, $17,427, 2720 Ray Place, Peter Starch
Demolition, no cost, 4605 Mormon Coulee Road, KT Real Estate Holdings
Alteration, $38,000, 2125 21st Terrace S., Keith Miller
Swimming pool, $18,500, 1623 Moore St., William Herber
Patio deck, $4,500, 2219 Redfield St., Allan and Janet Schultz
Sign, no cost, 2709 Fanta Reed Road, City of La Crosse
Attached garage, $77,000, N6829 Briggs Road, Holmen, Ruth and Ken Chalsma
Solar panel, $15,129, W1498 County Road T, Mindoro, Kris and Susan Patterson
Covered and attached deck, $35,000, N8036 County Road V, Holmen, Patrick and Beth Pederson
Solar panel, $38,943, N8458 McWain Drive, Holmen, John Holzer/Danne Henning Holzer Living Trust
Detached accessory building, $5,000, W8375 County Road Z, Onalaska, Todd and Deborah Stafslien
Covered entry, deck, $13,000, W5502 County Road W, Andy and Amy Olson
Above ground swimming pool, $28,000, N2022 Valley Road, Jennifer Zielke and Emily Howland
New home, attached garage, covered patio, covered porch, $550,000, W4168 County Road MM, Coon Valley, Greg and Shannon Carey
Attached deck, $5,000, W4911 Scott Drive, Sandra Pagel and Kristine Clough