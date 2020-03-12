'Building to Serve' open house to be held at Holmen Lutheran

Holmen Lutheran Church will host an open house to celebrate its completed project, "Building to Serve, a Place to Gather," from 1 to 3 p.m. March 15 at 228 Morris St., Holmen.
You have free articles remaining.
This is the first major building project for the congregation in 50 years, and is aimed to enable the church to serve the growing Holmen community. Additional features include the coffee bar, main office, accessible family restrooms and video display monitors.
Pastory Libby Howe will preach at both the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services as part of the celebration. Visitors to the open house are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to stock the new food pantry.