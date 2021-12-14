Bundled Up student-run store open for holiday shopping in Holmen High

The first major snow storm of this season didn’t keep Holmen High School seniors enrolled in the school’s Entrepreneur Class from holding a grand opening of their model store.

Although the event’s start was delayed several hours because of the snow, the student entrepreneurs were pleased with the turnout.

“We are glad at how many could make it out with the change of time and the bad roads,” said store co-managers Chloe Lichucki and Ben Ertz.

This year’s model store, Bundled Up, brought to you by Kwik Trip, had an appropriate slogan, “There’s snow place like Holmen.”

With the slogan emblazoned across the backs of their hoodies, students in the Entrepreneur Class assisted those attending the Dec. 11 grand opening with finding and purchasing merchandise available in the store located inside the high school.

Lichucki enrolled in the Entrepreneurship Class to get hands-on experience in preparation for future education at the Carlson School of Management. Ertz enrolled in the class because he’s enjoyed earlier business classes he took and wanted to expand his business skills as well as helping someone in need.

Since its start in 2007, the model store has operated as a socially conscience enterprise. Revenues from sales are used to help an individual or family with a connection to the Holmen School District who struggle with health or other difficulties.

This year’s charity recipient is Ryan Nelson family. Nelson unexpectedly passed away Aug. 5, 2021. He was the father of three children and husband to Nora. The funds raised through the model store will go toward helping the family cover expenses.

Taught and advised by HHS teachers Heather Breske and Haley Hesselberg, the 20 seniors enrolled in the course take on employee roles similar to an actual retail operation. This includes becoming department heads.

In addition to co-managers Lichucki and Ertz, the store’s human resources department is headed by Madeline Beinborn. Store Operations is headed by Mai Song Xiong. Ellie Kline leads the Department of Interactive Media. Jaden Carley heads the Promotions Department and Myles Boayue is the head of sales.

The student entrepreneurs worked with local businesses and found vendors and sponsors for the store. More than 20 vendors offer food, clothes, decorations and other handmade items. The public is invited to shop for holiday gifts, sweet treats, Holmen logo gear and winter items while supporting a worthy cause.

The store’s grand opening was Saturday, Dec. 11. The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured presentations by the store managers, Holmen High School Principal Wayne Sackett and Holmen Village President Patrick Barlow. Barlow did the ribbon-cutting honors.

The store will be open daily through Thursday, Dec. 16 from 3-7 p.m.

More information can be found on the Bundled Up store’s Facebook page.

