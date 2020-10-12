 Skip to main content
Burger Fusion closes downtown La Crosse restaurant
Burger Fusion closes downtown La Crosse restaurant

Burger Fusion

Burger Fusion closed in downtown La Crosse

 Provided photo

Sunday was the last day for the Burger Fusion Co. restaurant at 200 Pearl St. in downtown La Crosse, the restaurant announced in a post on its Facebook page. But its food truck will continue.

“Unfortunately, with the current business environment downtown and COVID conditions, we must say farewell,” the post said. “Burger Fusion Co. closed its doors for the final time this evening. The food truck division will continue on with its now infamous melts and stuffed sandwiches but BFC, the restaurant, is now officially closed.”

The first Burger Fusion restaurant opened in 2014 in Valley View Mall, and the second location, on Pearl Street, opened in 2016. The mall location closed in March 2019 when its lease was about to expire. Burger Fusion has been best known for its gourmet burgers.

