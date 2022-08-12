Burglary investigation leads to drug bust in La Crosse

An investigation of three burglaries has led to a significant drug bust in La Crosse and a 19-count criminal complaint against a 27-year-old La Crosse woman.

Chloe M. Seelig was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. She faces felony charges of:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver.

Possession of narcotic drugs.

Maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Possession of an electric weapon.

Burglary (three counts).

Possession of burglarious tools (two counts).

Bail jumping (three counts).

She also faces the following misdemeanor counts:

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theft of movable property (three counts).

Criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, police identified Seelig as a suspect in storage unit break-ins in the city of Onalaska and town of Shelby in La Crosse County and the village of Coon Valley in Vernon County.

Police obtained a search warrant Aug. 5 for Seelig's 1212 S. Fourth St. address. After there was no answer, police used a key provided by the building's landlord to gain entry. Police found Seelig in the bathroom, where she was reportedly flushing controlled substances down the toilet. The complaint says Seelig was under the influence of a controlled substance and was visibly sick and vomiting when confronted by police.

During the search, police allegedly recovered 189 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of cocaine, 28 oxycodone pills and a stun gun. The complaint says the drugs were apportioned in 24 different plastic bags.

Police conducted a follow-up search of Seelig's residence Aug. 8. The complaint says police recovered items stolen during the burglaries, including tools, two MacBook computers and a toaster oven. The complaint says Seelig gained entry to the storage units by using a bolt cutter to sever the locks. Police reportedly viewed surveillance footage to confirm Seelig's presence at the sites.

Police conducted two interviews with Seelig. The complaint says she admitted "four or five" burglaries and that she had suffered a drug relapse.

Seelig is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. Her next court appearance is an Aug. 25 calendar call.