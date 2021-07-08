'Bus-eum' to bring history lessons to La Crosse

A new historical exhibit is traversing the American Heartland this summer, and visiting La Crosse on Saturday.

A mobile museum in a retrofitted school bus, the “BUS-eum,” offers insights into America’s present problems by revisiting parallel historical events.

The BUS-eum highlights five significant themes from America’s history: the pandemic of 1918, anti-German hysteria during WWI, Prohibition-era bootlegging in rural America, the “Second Wave” of the Ku Klux Klan in the Midwest of the 1920s and farmer-led rebellions during the Great Depression.

“By examining this shared heritage anew, we can see our origins and our possible fates in a new light: In seeking them, we might find us,” says Michael Luick-Thrams, director. Born on a century farm in Northcentral Iowa, Luick-Thrams splits his time between the United States and Germany.

On Saturday, the “BUS-eum” will be in La Crosse at the entranceway to Riverside Park by the water feature, corner of State and Front streets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can view exhibits and related videos.

Throughout each showing, repeating programs explore “Prequels to the Greatest Generation,” five “Hidden or Forbidden” subchapters of 20th-century American social history.