'Bus-eum' to bring history lessons to La Crosse

A new historical exhibit is traversing the American Heartland this summer, and visiting La Crosse on Saturday.
A mobile museum in a retrofitted school bus, the “BUS-eum,” offers insights into America’s present problems by revisiting parallel historical events.
The BUS-eum highlights five significant themes from America’s history: the pandemic of 1918, anti-German hysteria during WWI, Prohibition-era bootlegging in rural America, the “Second Wave” of the Ku Klux Klan in the Midwest of the 1920s and farmer-led rebellions during the Great Depression.
“By examining this shared heritage anew, we can see our origins and our possible fates in a new light: In seeking them, we might find us,” says Michael Luick-Thrams, director. Born on a century farm in Northcentral Iowa, Luick-Thrams splits his time between the United States and Germany.
On Saturday, the “BUS-eum” will be in La Crosse at the entranceway to Riverside Park by the water feature, corner of State and Front streets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can view exhibits and related videos.
Throughout each showing, repeating programs explore “Prequels to the Greatest Generation,” five “Hidden or Forbidden” subchapters of 20th-century American social history.
Luick-Thrams will make a special presentation at the Radisson Hotel, Ballroom A, at 3 p.m., titled, “The Making of the Holocaust: Back Stories from the Midwest.”
Examples from the Upper Midwest from history and today of racism, antisemitism, prejudice against German-Americans, and anti-Catholic sentiment will be highlighted. He poses the question of what degree any of us can fall victim to modern equivalents of the orchestrated civil distrust and ethnic hate that led to the utter disaster of the Holocaust.
This non-profit, educational resource is locally sponsored by the Maureen and Robert Freedland—La Crosse Public Education Fund for Study of the Holocaust, a fund of the La Crosse Community Foundation. Other Wisconsin sponsors include Dane Arts and Arts Wisconsin.
All events are free of charge and open to the public. More information may be found at http://www.traces.org/ and TRACES BUS-eum Facebook page. Or, contact staff@TRACES.org or (515) 450-1548.