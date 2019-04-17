State Bank Financial and La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is supporting a business program that will take place at 7:15 a.m. to noon, April 25, at the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.
The program is geared for those selling, buying or developing a business.
Early registration for chamber members is $29; early registration for others is $49, and $69 at the door.
For more information and to register, contact the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at 608-785-8783 or go to sbdc@uwlax.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.