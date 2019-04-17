Try 3 months for $3

State Bank Financial and La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is supporting a business program that will take place at 7:15 a.m. to noon, April 25, at the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.

The program is geared for those selling, buying or developing a business.

Early registration for chamber members is $29; early registration for others is $49, and $69 at the door.

For more information and to register, contact the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at 608-785-8783 or go to sbdc@uwlax.edu.

