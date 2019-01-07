Try 1 month for 99¢

Mark Bertrang, owner of Bertrang Financial in Onalaska, and Cliff LeCleir, owner of the Hampton Inn and Central States Warehouse in La Crosse, will be the featured panelists during the next Community Conversations event at noon Jan. 16 at English Lutheran Church at 1509 King St. in La Crosse.

Vicki Markussen, an English Lutheran member who is executive director of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, will facilitate the session, a monthly program of the La Crosse Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition, a group of ministers and religious leaders from diverse faith traditions who have a passion for social justice.

Markussen will cite examples of business leaders who incorporate faith into their business cultures, projects and other activities.

Bertrang, who grew up in Le Sueur, Minn., had an early career in broadcasting and entered the financial services industry in the late 1980s when he and his family came to the Coulee Region. Two years ago, he wrote the book “Investments Don’t Hug.”

LeCleir, who grew up on a dairy farm near Chippewa Falls, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1973 with a double major in business and geography. He spent three years in the Army, where he became a topographer and was assigned to map Ethiopia.

LeCleir, who is working on starting his sixth business and his fourth book, has completed 32 oil paintings.

The Community Conversations are intended to strengthen the community through thoughtful, theological, nonpartisan and nonpolitical conversations about local economic and social issues. The hour-long conversations take place the third Wednesday of each month from January-April and September-November.

Although the event is free and includes lunch, donations are appreciated for the meal; reservations are appreciated at the coalition’s website for planning purposes.

Questions about the coalition or the conversations can be directed to the Rev. Mark Solyst at English Lutheran, 608-784-9335 or pastormark@englishlutheran.org.

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

