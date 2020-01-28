Business plan submissions accepted through Friday

The producers of the 17th annual Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest are accepting entries from La Crosse County and the Coulee Region through 5 p.m. Jan. 31 via their website, govsbizplancontest.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Past finalists in the contest have launched companies that have raised more than $200 million in angel, venture capital, grants and venture debt and this year's finalists will share in nearly $150,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.
This contest is produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council with major support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. To enter or become a sponsor, visit govsbizplancontest.com.