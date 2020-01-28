You are the owner of this article.
Business plan submissions accepted through Friday
The producers of the 17th annual Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest are accepting entries from La Crosse County and the Coulee Region through 5 p.m. Jan. 31 via their website, govsbizplancontest.com.

Past finalists in the contest have launched companies that have raised more than $200 million in angel, venture capital, grants and venture debt and this year's finalists will share in nearly $150,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.

This contest is produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council with major support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. To enter or become a sponsor, visit govsbizplancontest.com.

