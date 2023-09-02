Josh Blaeser and his wife, Ashley, started Blaeser Farms Grass-Fed Meats in 2015 in the hopes of creating a sustainable farm with the cattle they raised.

Josh, an instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College, and Ashley, a high school biology teacher, met in the spring of 2013. Josh was born and raised in Eau Claire.

Ashley was born and raised on a dairy farm near Cumberland. She said she wanted the opportunity to work with cattle that weren’t being confined the way she sees in the dairy industry.

“With beef cattle they can be outside grazing as long as they have enough space to,” she said. “They can have a happy life. Everything I learned as a kid I am doing now, just not with a dairy animal.”

Josh said the industry is all about the ups and downs. It’s a lot of work, he said.

“Trying to both work full-time jobs as teachers and also try to run a farm at the same time, you know, it’s work. When we started, we did six farmers markets a week for the first three years,” he said.

The farmers markets allowed the Blaesers to make a little money from their beef. Josh said one of the reasons his family is active at local farmers markets is that without selling their products they could not afford the farm they’d purchased.

“We had to do farmers markets and start that way in order to help pay for the farm because the costs are so much,” Josh said. “But we also wanted to basically share the quality of the product that we had.”

Labor force

According to 2022 data from the Extension Office at University of Wisconsin-Madison, the agricultural sector in Chippewa County is diverse. The sector employs 4,060 people across the county. There are 1,049 farms in the county that manage a total of 356,176 acres of land together. Of those farms, 98% are family owned. About $1 million of the products raised or harvested on these farms gets bought directly by local consumers each year.

Farmers markets bring in lots of vendors who represent a multitude of local products, many of which come from small family farms.

Menomonie’s Aebly family decided to produce maple syrup in their retirement. They now sell it at local farmers markets.

“You sit on the couch and you die,” 75-year-old Harold Aebly said. “You have to do something with your time.”

The couple started making maple syrup in 2014.

From the land

“I had a little fire pit out in my backyard and was going to show the grandkids how syrup was made. I made a couple of quarts and then decided, ‘Well I got five acres of trees so why don’t I cut some wood and do some syrup?’” Harold said.

The couple said the best part of the job is simply making a good product that people appreciate.

It can be hard though. As the couple gets older, they said they feel like getting up at 6 o’clock in the morning to work is getting harder. For about two weeks each year, they basically live in the sugar shack. But it’s worth it in the end to create something from the land and trees, they said.

“We make something delicious. They keep coming back every year, so it must be good,” said Harold’s wife, 73-year-old Geri Aebly.

The Vang family from Laos also sells products at farmers markets. They grow snap peas, beans, peppers, onions, leeks, tomatoes and more.

Los Vang, 20, said he likes to work at the markets because anything to do with food is good.

‘Hard work’

Sunshine Moua, 22, and Tia Moua, 61, of Lake Hallie also work the farmers market circuit selling fresh produce.

Sunshine said though she appreciates the work and understanding of farm labor, it is not something that she wants to pursue as a career.

“It’s a lot of labor. It’s very hard work. You need motivation and courage every day to get up and go out there early,” she said. “And it doesn’t matter whether it’s super hot, what the weather is, you gotta be out there. Otherwise if you miss one day, it puts such a delay in your production.”

Sunshine believes there is a future for young farmers but it’s not as attractive a job as it was in the past.

“I think the ones who are born into it are mainly going to do it, but for people who don’t know about farming to become farmers, I think that’s a stretch. I don’t see it,” she said.

The Blaeser family speaks to this trend. While Ashley grew up in the industry, Josh did not. But together they created a farm. When they started in 2015, they had six animals. Now they have about 85 cattle, Ashley said.

Josh said despite the fact that running a farm is relentless work, what’s great about small farming is actually getting to meet the people that buy and eat their products.

“They care about what they’re putting in their bodies and where they’re getting their produce from. And I think that’s awesome,” he said.

In addition to running Blaeser Farms Grass-Fed Meats, the couple also offers show cattle services, including halter breaking, show cattle preparation and showmanship practice as part of Blazin Show Cattle.

Six-year-old Jace Blaeser said the best part of being on the farm is that it allows him to show cattle. He said setting the animals up and walking them is hard work but he loves it. He said he likes going to cattle shows because he often wins prizes at the events.

Scenes from Chippewa County farms and markets Blaeser Farms 1 Cows Moua Vang Aebly Hay bales Chang Green beans Tomatoes