Stacey Gabriel and Tim Wolfe want to give Wisconsinites access to legal cannabinoid products.

About a year ago the couple decided to open their first business with a storefront in downtown Chippewa Falls. Their goal was to set up a shop that would sell both cannabis products and smoke shop wares.

The couple, who are engaged to be married, have launched Calm and Collected Cannabis Co. at 508 N. Bridge St. The store hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Aug. 18. It sells cannabis tinctures, gummies, creams, flowers, candles, along with glassware, incense and tobacco products.

All of the store’s cannabis products are sourced from Wisconsin, including Steve’s Hemp in Eau Claire, Sunny Skies CBD in Durand, Sutherland CBD in Superior, Stacks Family Farm and Carbon Cannabis from La Crosse. It also features glassware like pipes, bubblers and bongs from U.S. artists. Most of the smaller pieces were made in Wisconsin, while the larger glassware is all made in the U.S.

The duo took a risk on the business. Neither has managed, or owned, a small business before.

Wolfe spent 25 years working in the automotive industry, he said. Gabriel worked in customer service, as well as working in grocery stores and bartending, she said. But both wanted a change.

Since opening, business has been good, Wolfe said. But getting there wasn’t easy.

Calm and Collected Cannabis Co. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday Address: 508 N. Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Contact: 534-220-7033, stacey@calmandcollectedcannabisco.com

Everything from setting up credit card merchants to bank accounts was a little overwhelming, the couple admitted.

Gabriel said there were numerous long nights in trying to navigate the world of small business.

“Picking the name is always the hardest part,” Wolfe said.

“It was a battle. It was hard,” Gabriel said. “It was a struggle, getting approvals, permits and bank accounts. It was cannabis, so nobody would want to work with us.”

Wolfe said one of the difficulties he experienced working in the automotive industry during the pandemic was changes in customer service. It was one reason he decided to move into business ownership.

“Nobody wants to come in and get a big, fat bill for their car. How do you do that and then get a five-star review? That was hard,” he said. “But I can say now, we can say, that no single person walks through the door upset to be here.”

Gabriel added, “and they walk out even happier.”

Gabriel said it was the location that they fell in love with after spending a lot of time looking for a proper home for the new business. They’d been looking at lots of real estate in the area before finding the Bridge Street location.

“We’d seen a lot of other places and this place was just like, we walked in and we knew it was going to be great, and open, and that's what we wanted: open, inviting. We wanted people to come in and feel welcome,” she said.

She said she believes their products help people.

“We get a lot of older people that are looking for pain relief,” she said.

Anxiety and sleep problems are other issues that cause people to seek cannabis products, Wolfe said.

“We want people to come in and feel free to ask questions. We’re here to help,” Gabriel said. “If we don’t know something, an answer to your question, we’ll find out. We text with our vendors all the time who are super responsive. Don’t be afraid to come in and discuss your questions with us.”

Though recreational marijuana recently became legal in Minnesota, the couple said they don’t see it having much impact on their business.

“It’ll be awhile before we start seeing dispensaries pop up,” Wolfe said.

He also said that Chippewa Falls is far enough from the Minnesota border that he doesn’t foresee there being an impact on Calm and Collected Cannabis Co. either way.

THC levels are lower in the products sold in Wisconsin compared to what can be offered in states where recreational marijuana is legal, such as Minnesota. But Gabriel said customers who want to explore cannabis products without breaking Wisconsin state laws will be satisfied.

She also said she supports Minnesota’s move towards legalization.

“I would say that we’re excited. As many more as we can get, let’s just keep going,” she said. “I’m maybe hoping that Wisconsin will get their butts in gear.”