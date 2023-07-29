When people think of cruise ships, giant ocean liners moving about the Caribbean typically come to mind. Yet, a growing number of smaller cruise ships are catering to those who prefer a more intimate setting while moving up and down rivers and visiting the communities dotting their banks.

From the end of June through October, dozens of riverboat cruise ships plying the waters of the Mississippi River will dock in Winona, La Crosse, Red Wing, Dubuque and elsewhere allowing passengers to explore the cities’ museums, bluffs and downtown atmospheres before continuing their journey up or down the river.

The ships and their passengers carry with them economic and social benefits for the communities where they stop.

‘Rivers mean so much’

The riverboat cruise ship industry has grown tremendously in the last few years coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Visit Winona Executive Director Pat Mutter.

“Cruising, especially on America’s rivers, I think really tugs at our hearts and goes back to the days of Mark Twain and Huckleberry Finn,” Mutter said. “The rivers mean so much to people. I think there’s a romantic attachment and it’s a great way to see several different towns.”

Three companies offer cruises in the northern region of the Mississippi River: American Cruise Lines has operated the longest, American Queen Voyages, and the newest participant Viking River Cruises.

Mutter estimated in 2022 about 4,200 visitors from all over the world stepped off a cruise ship into downtown Winona.

“It’s certainly great publicity for a town to be listed as a stop on a cruise line,” Mutter said. “Economically it brings more than just shopping to our town but also for all our partners that we work with.”

Intimate experience

The cruise company, as part of a cruise’s price, buys tickets for Winona’s historical society’s museum, the art museum, and the Polish museum in town while also offering additional excursions offered by local businesses like backwater boat tours, fishing and more.

In contrast to the average cruise ship in the Caribbean, which can have several thousand passengers at a time, the cruise boats on the Mississippi River offer a more intimate experience and generally carry around 150 passengers.

Director of City Partnerships for American Cruise Lines Frank Klipsch said tourists on the riverboats tend to be older, “life-long learners” seeking a more intimate cruise experience.

“The average age of a guest is about 70 — there’s 50-year-olds and 95-year-olds, but this is not the Carnival party boat kind of atmosphere,” Klipsch said. “It’s people who want to learn, who want top service, and they want to experience new things.”

As Director of City Partnerships, Klipsch’s job is to touch base long before the first docking and develop relationships with a community’s local government, tourism organizations and excursion providers to see what options might be available to the passengers.

“There is uniqueness in each city on tour,” Klipsch said. “What our team does is work with that staff and then build an excursion list for that city.”

Historic connection

Explore La Crosse Executive Director A.J. Frels said the city is accessible for river tours, as cruise passengers can step off a ship right into Riverside Park, a few steps away from downtown.

“We reach out to the local businesses so they know when the boats are coming in,” Frels said. “We want everyone to know what we got to offer.”

Frels said construction on a new sea wall to better accommodate the docking ships is nearing completion.

“That tells you the city feels, we feel, there is a strong future to welcome these ships to the area, or they wouldn’t make that kind of investment,” Frels said.

Vistits from riverboats has been nearly constant since the La Crosse was first established.

“The river always has been a part of our history,” Frels said. “It just makes sense they would stop here and it carries on a rich history.”

Economic boon

Klipsch said while almost everything on a cruise is included for a passenger — meals, museum tickets, drinks — many travelers choose to make purchases in local stores, visit restaurants and purchase additional local entertainment.

Premium excursion options support local businesses, but the cruise line also spends $200 to $200 per passenger per stop locally to purchase items like museum tickets, rentals, even local produce to be used in the ship’s kitchen.

“Part of my job is to make relationships with not just the city but the individuals in the city,” Klipsch said.

George Italiano volunteers for the La Crosse Historical Society to greet the travelers and answer any questions they have when the boats dock. And he does it in late 19th century to early 20th century period clothing.

“I’m very proud of this area and I like meeting the people,” Italiano said. “We’re saving as much as we can of the history of this place and passing it on.”

Italiano said he loves hearing what travelers enjoyed most when they board again after an afternoon in the city.

“People come off the boat who haven’t been to La Crosse before and they get back home and tell other people about the city,” Italiano said. “My goal is for everyone to be happy and see what we have here.”

Marie Ford from Sun City, Arizona said she and her husband enjoy the smaller cruise boats and the couple has taken other several river cruises.

“We want something that’s very relaxing,” Ford said. “You know what you’re in for when you’re on the boat.”

Winona Tour Boat Captain Aaron Repinski said he gives 30 to 40 tours a year to passengers from American Cruise Lines boats.

“We’re known as one of their top shore excursions,” Repinski said. “We get a chance to meet people from all over the world and show them a slice of Winona.”

Repinski said cruise ship passengers account for about 15% of his business.

“They get to see the history of Winona, the importance of the tow boats and the locks and dams, and we give them some general river knowledge,” Repinski said. “A lot of passengers are really interested in the wildlife along the river, so we highlight the eagles, and they see how important the tow boats and barge traffic is to the economy on the Mississippi River.”

A look inside a Mississippi riverboat cruise