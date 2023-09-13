Dairyland Power Cooperative has donated $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity's ReNew the Block program, according to a press release. CoBank has matched that amount to bring the total donation to $10,000.

The project, located at Logan Middle School on the North Side, seeks to improve the neighborhood, protect the natural environment, implement hands-on outdoor learning and provide community members access to nature, shared outdoor spaces and healthy food, the release says.

“Supporting our local education system and helping revitalize our neighborhoods is critical to a thriving community,” said Brent Ridge, Dairyland Power president and CEO, said in the release. “The ReNew the Block project will create a lasting impact for students and neighbors and be a catalyst for environmental and conservation learning for generations to come. As a cooperative, we are excited to see this collaboration between industry, education and environment come together.”

“The project adds stormwater mitigation and an edible schoolyard while also piloting a substantial, replicable model for increasing neighborhood livability and sustainability through shared work, one block at a time,” added Amy Smith, sustainability director with Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Area.

Habitat for Humanity and NewGround Inc. are leading the project and have partnered with the city of La Crosse, Coulee Region Ecoscapes, Grow La Crosse and the School District of La Crosse on the initiative.