Dave and Barb Skogen, the landlords at David Reay’s Modern Diner at 214 Main St. in downtown Onalaska ever since it opened five years ago, also are the new owners of the restaurant business.

And they’ve hired James Dubczak, who was general manager of the Panera Bread restaurant in Onalaska from its 2003 opening until he retired in the fall of 2021, as operations manager.

David Reay’s reopened Monday after being closed for a week for minor remodeling, staff meetings and some minor menu modifications.

The Skogens acquired the restaurant business from Matt Boshcka, effective Sept. 1. Boshcka opened David Reay’s in February 2018 in what was then a brand new building that had been built by the Skogens. It’s next to Dash Park, which the Skogens also created.

“The main reason (for leaving the restaurant) is I’m just looking to explore different opportunities that are presenting themselves that are going to require more of my time,” Boshcka told me. “I feel comfortable and happy that Dave and Barb have taken it over. The restaurant is in the hands of someone who will take good care of it.”

“We thank (Boshcka) for getting us to the point where we’re at today,” Dave Skogen said of Boshcka, adding that the restaurant survived the impact of the COVID pandemic “and everything else in the competitive business of restaurants.

“We’re excited about some new possibilities,” Skogen said. The longtime grocer recalled some advice he and his employees received from the late grocery wholesaler D.B. Reinhart a few decades ago. Reinhart’s message was that businesses must continuously improve. “That’s the mindset that I’ve lived with since Rhiny spoke,” Skogen said of his family’s Festival Foods supermarkets business. “You either change or you become a victim of change.”

Dubczak said changes will be made to the David Reay’s menu gradually over the coming months. “It needs to be a lighter and healthier menu,” he said. Dubczak also plans to focus on the restaurant’s culture and environment. “We’re looking to embrace the community, and have people feel great coming in with their friends, family and colleagues,” he said. “We want to have a warm, inviting environment.” The staff soon will have new uniforms.

With the installation of a new point-of-sale system this week, the restaurant’s 3 percent service charge for debit cards and credit cards has been eliminated, Dubczak said.

The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with breakfast served Saturday and Sunday mornings. The bar may be open later than those hours. For more information, call 608-519-9203 or visit www.davidreays.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Look for a Tree Huggers store to open in November in the former Dairy Queen restaurant at 603 Esch Drive in Caledonia, Minn. The restaurant closed in September 2022.

Tree Huggers is the retail arm of Tree Huggers Cannabis in La Crosse, which develops a variety of products derived from industrial hemp and does some wholesaling to other stores. Tree Huggers Cannabis is owned by Dillon Beyer, Brent Welch and Ryan Johnson and opened its first store in February 2021 at 1605 Rose St. in La Crosse. (Welch and his wife, Sara, own the Tree Huggers Co-op store at 312 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse.)

The Caledonia building was purchased by Johnson in January and will become the second Tree Huggers store. Beyer said it will sell “pretty much everything” that is sold at the Rose Street store, such as hemp-derived edibles, beverages, creams and oils as well as “cannabis-centric” apparel and other merchandise.

In May, Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation that allows sales of cannabis in Minnesota for adult use to begin in the first quarter of 2025. Tree Huggers’ three owners anticipate selling cannabis in their Minnesota stores once the state licenses them to do so.

“The state legalization (of cannabis) impact was a big driver for us” in deciding to open a Tree Huggers store in Caledonia, Johnson said. “We look at that as the first of multiple (Tree Huggers) locations in Minnesota. We’re working on other locations” in that state.

For more information, visit www.treehuggerscannabis.com or Facebook.

The Caledonia Bakery at 124 E. Main St. in downtown Caledonia is holding a 100th anniversary celebration today (Saturday), owner Suzanne Roesler said.

Its first owner, Earl Miller, opened the bakery in 1923 on Grove Street. It’s been at the current location since 1972. Roesler bought the bakery in March 2019 from Al and Sue Klug, who had operated it for 14 years. Roesler extensively remodeled the bakery soon after buying it.

Some of today’s centennial celebration activities at the bakery include specials, live music by Sis and Sweet Water, Houston County dairy princesses and “Recipes From the Vault” items that the bakery made in the past such as elephant ears, peanut rolls, cream puffs and eclairs. The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to noon today.

The anniversary celebration will continue from 4 to 7 p.m. today on the nearby Elsie’s Bar & Grill patio at 226 E. Main St. with food, music and Roesler speaking about the history of the bakery.

Posts with highlights of the bakery’s history began in August on the bakery’s Facebook page. For more information, visit that page or call 507-725-3965.

The Holiday gas station/convenience store at 17544 N. Main St. in Galesville was one of 13 Mega Co-op convenience stores that closed in early September, after the co-op’s Sept. 1 announcement that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Signs at the entrances to the Galesville store, which closed last week, invite customers to go to the co-op’s Arcadia store, and say that store will remain open.

The Eau Claire-based co-op said in its announcement that it had been operating 31 locations in the area. It said it would close 13 stores, and scale back to 18 locations. It also said it will not lay off any employees, as anyone working at a location that is closing will be offered a position at one of the 18 stores that will continue operating.

La Crosse region business openings, developments Steve Cahalan reports on local business developments every Saturday.