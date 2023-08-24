The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that the city of Chippewa Falls is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve its public drinking water system.

According to a press release, the project includes the replacement of lead service lines throughout the city.

Activities related to this project are considered minor actions under the state's administrative law, for which no environmental analysis is required. However, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project by Sept. 6 to the Department of Natural Resources, C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2, 101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707. People can also email DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov or call 608-490-0187.

Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the department’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.