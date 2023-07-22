Development plans for the former Kmart site in south La Crosse have not changed since the property was rezoned over a year ago for the mixed-use development named Copper Rocks.

While the project is still in the works, no definitive timeline for the demolition and redevelopment of the site has been set due to rising costs of redevelopment, said a representative from 360 Real Estate Solutions, the development and real estate company for the project.

“There’s been too much volatility in the last 12 to 18 months within the financial world, as well as the construction world to have a definitive timeline,” said Jeremy Novak, development specialist with 360 Real Estate Solutions.

In June 2022, the 6.3-acre site, located on Highway 33 and owned by Kirk Stoa, MKB Copper Rocks LLC and CFO of Festival Foods, was rezoned to fit the plans for a multi-use development.

At the time of rezoning approval, demolition of the existing building was anticipated for August 2022, which construction completed in fall 2024.

“If you can tell me when interest rates are going to come down 2%, I’ll tell you when we’ll get started,” Novak said.

Tim Aklin, city planning manager, said the city has confidence that 360 Real Estate will complete the project as proposed.

“We were hoping, and I think they were hoping too, that they would be able to do it much quicker. We thought that they would be tearing the Kmart building down,” Aklin said. “Whatever the city can do to help facilitate getting it done, then we’ll be behind them.”

Increased interest rates mean increased construction costs. Project costs were estimated at $50 million in 2022, since then interest rates on loans rose from about 4% to 6% — increasing the project’s interest by about $1 million.

“We can increase rents to offset some of these things, but it’s not going to provide the housing that we need in our community in that range of that workforce-oriented, market-rate housing,” Novak said. “Market-rate housing is the focus. It’s not luxury and it’s not subsidized.”

Market-rate housing is defined as affordable for people who earn incomes from 60% to 100% of the area median income. In La Crosse County, the area median income was $62,817 for 2021.

The development plan estimated housing units to be between $1,110 and $1,850, using an analysis of 35% of income allocated for housing.

Average rent prices in La Crosse are currently $710 for a studio, $834 for a one-bed and $1,155 for two-bedrooms, according to an analysis of market trends by Rent.com.

The Copper Rocks complex is designed to include six buildings, with about 210 housing units — from studios to three bedrooms to residential townhomes — commercial space, underground and surface parking and an outdoor community space.

As an organization, 360 Real Estate is committed to providing projects that positively impact a neighborhood and community as a whole, Novak said, which includes offering housing that matches the residents.

“If we can’t check every one of those boxes with an affirmative yes, then we press pause,” Novak said. “Ultimately, the goal is to do this. We’ve got strong community support, we’ve got strong city council support (and) city staff support. Everybody wants to see this happen, but we got to make sure we do it right versus doing it quickly.”

Aklin agrees the project should remain within the original scope, even if that means putting it on pause.

“Everybody wants to see that come down and do something with it and their development will be a huge asset for the city,” Aklin said. “If it means waiting to see when that can happen, we’re onboard reluctantly.”

Novak said the project is on pause until it works within the established parameters.