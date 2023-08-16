Residents and officials from the city of Chippewa Falls rejoiced in the opening of a new road that ushers in travel and business opportunities to an up-and-coming area of the city during a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

Members of the city and county government, Chippewa Area Chamber of Commerce staff and ambassadors as well as local business owners celebrated the new addition of Chippewa Mall Drive, which now connects to Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.

The new road, by Micon Cinemas, extends the previously existing road to Chippewa Crossing Boulevard near Toycen Ford. This is a much anticipated area of new development in Chippewa Falls, which will soon house a new Kwik Trip, Festival Foods grocery store, Culver’s restaurant and hotel in the immediate vicinity of Fire Station No. 1.

Other businesses are looking to buy into the region and the newly opened road makes it a more attractive location for locals, tourists, investors and business owners, said Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman.

The road development has been in the works for about a decade, he said.

“Been a long time. Honestly, I never thought I'd see it finished because we put it off and put it off. So it’s always been about money,” Hoffman said.

The road funding came from tax increment financing. That means Chippewa Falls residents aren’t paying for the road through taxes, Hoffman said.

"This is my goal. I don't want to burden the taxpayers. I want to be able to bring in activities and new things but I don't want to tax people out of houses. And here we are again, a brand new road and no cost to the citizens," he said.

Mike Olson owns Micon Cinemas and said he’s excited about how the road will improve traffic in the area.

“We’ve long awaited progress, and it's finally done,” he said.

Decades ago the roadway was a large hill, Olson said.

“How they got it all leveled out — it’s really amazing,” he said. “We’re really all excited.”

President of the Chippewa Area Chamber of Commerce Allyson Wisniewski said she’s happy to see another connection between the Chippewa Mall and the development at Chippewa Crossing.

“It’s just another way for people to get from the businesses that are currently here to new ones that we’re looking to develop and are currently building,” she said. “I think it's an exciting day that has taken 10, 20 years of planning. These things don't happen overnight, so I am appreciative of the city and what they've done to invest in this and look forward to what it will do for the current businesses and businesses that will see the new traffic and be able to expand here as well.“

Rolly Enderes, a Chippewa Falls Chamber Ambassador and VP of ChemCeed said he thinks the roadway will have a palpable effect on the area.

“I think it’s going to help in three aspects, not just residentially as patrons of these stores and whatnot, but it’s going to help the fire services get to areas better, faster. And then it’s going to help the businesses and hopefully increase traffic not just to the businesses here but the up-and-coming businesses over by the fire department.”