Communities, local officials and developers across the country are exploring redeveloping underused office towers as residential units to address the lack of affordable housing and the glut of commercial space hollowed out by the pandemic.

The residential market is tight in cities across western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. The vacancy rate for rental housing units in Winona sits at 1%, far below what is considered a healthy threshold in residential markets.

While cities like La Crosse, Chippewa Falls and Winona face a similar housing crunch as larger metropolitan areas, the region’s commercial real estate market is not as impacted by vacant offices.

“That’s partially because there hasn’t been as much built,” said Winona developer Peter Shortridge with Latsch Development. “There isn’t some big glut of space that’s undermining the price structure in the market.”

Office space is available — with large buildings on the market in La Crosse — but occupancy remains relatively high and demand for warehouse and small retail space bolsters the commercial market.

“We’re working on a number of projects, especially on the industrial side. There’s businesses here in our area that are growing, that are looking to expand, that are looking at new facilities,” said La Crosse Area Development Corporation President Tim Kabat. “All of that is very good news and it’s a good indicator of the strength of our area and the businesses here.”

For developers and city planners across the region, empty big box stores, malls and parking lots are at the center of efforts to develop mixed use and multi-family residential units.

“The shift has definitely moved toward housing for all of these projects. Housing is such a significant need,” said city of La Crosse economic development administrator Julie Emslie.

Remote work impact

The exodus of workers from offices during the COVID-19 pandemic and the persistence of remote work is well documented in shaping commercial space vacancies in large cities.

The impact was not so dramatic in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota.

“Our economy here is very diverse. While certainly that sector of our economy was impacted, we don’t have an overabundance of those types of facilities or employees,” said Chris Hardie, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance, a regional development organization.

Much of the region’s workforce is tied to non-office occupations in health care and manufacturing.

Office-driven businesses comprise a relatively small part of the regional economy.

La Crosse does have a surplus of office space, said Damon Olson, La Crosse Area Realtors Association president.

“On the whole though our market, we’ve heard in our area we’re very fortunate. We don’t see the high highs and the low lows of the east and west coast.”

Some office spaces are on the market — the former Midwest Insurance facility in Onalaska and the Trane headquarters on Pammel Road are for sale, and office space is for lease in the Riverfront buildings.

But there is movement: Family & Children’s Center last week purchased the former Marine Credit Union building on Monitor Street.

In Winona, Shortridge realtor Ritch Jacobson said office occupancy rates remain high, with most space on the market being smaller.

“In big cities office space is terribly soft,” said Jacobson. “I don’t think you see that very much in Winona though.”

Smaller units comprise most office space in Winona, meaning the local market is not as impacted when a single company moves out, Shortridge said. Fewer speculative office buildings were constructed in Winona than cities like Rochester in the years prior to the pandemic.

Office occupancy is also high in historic downtown Chippewa Falls, said city planner Brad Hentschel.

Most downtown properties are small, “niche” retail or law, insurance or consulting offices.

“We just haven’t really experienced the big drought of office users that went away and really, probably are not coming back,” Hentschel said.

High retail, warehouse demand

Commercial real estate markets across the region are instead seeing growth in small retail units and industrial space used for distribution centers and warehousing.

“The activity on small retail space in the last year and a half has been very good, which is encouraging to see. Either small retail business growth, where they need more room, or a number of pop-up or start-up businesses,” Olson said about the La Crosse market. “There doesn’t seem like there’s any overwhelming majority that’s looking for large space until you get into the warehouse or production or manufacturing setting.”

Jacobson said Winona retail growth has been strong in the past year and predicts even more restaurants and shops to appear with the completion of Masterpiece Hall.

“Downtown Winona is coming back strong and it’s only going to get stronger,” said Jacobsen. “The trend is to be moving downtown now. You didn’t see that 20 years ago.”

The trend can be seen in Chippewa Falls, where mom and pop businesses are the “mainstay” of downtown, said Chippewa Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Charlie Walker.

In addition to high demand for downtown space, demand for industrial storage and shop spaces across the area often exceeds supply, Hentschel said.

Industrial space is frequently requested in La Crosse, where a FedEx facility was built along Highway 16 and in Winona, where U-Haul purchased the former Shopko site since the pandemic started.

“One of the things we talk quite a bit about here is warehouse space,” Olson said. “We can’t find enough warehouse space.”

Redevelopment

While retail and warehouse space have been identified as needs regionally, the strongest demand for property remains in residential.

“We have a lot of talk and we have inquiries about converting those spaces into residential use, just because there’s such a shortage of housing in the area that people are looking for any and every opportunity to build housing in La Crosse,” Kabat said.

Officials and developers in La Crosse are turning to big box stores and malls, including the former Shopko and Kmart sites, Valley View Mall and Bridgeview Plaza for redevelopment. Plans for the former Kmart unit include about 200 residential units along with retail space, Emslie said.

“The world has shifted a little bit from having a big 70,000 square foot shopping center. It’s hard to find new users to fill those specific larger big box retail spaces,” Sam Bachmeier, La Crosse County community development specialist. “Those companies did their research back in the day, they’re in prime locations.”

Empty schools, such as the recently closed Lincoln Middle School in La Crosse, may be future sites of development. The old Winona Middle School is now occupied by apartment units.

In Chippewa Falls, the Wisconsin Farmer’s Union is redeveloping the former Machine Tool Camp building into a mixed-use space for retail, eateries, offices and a small number of apartments, a notable project in the city.

“We have had less of the redevelopment activity and more of the reinvestment activity from the building owners and business owners that have wanted to spruce up their properties and make sure they’re attractive and inviting,” Hentschel said.

An office to residential conversion was completed in Winona, turning the historic Exchange Building into apartments and short to mid-term stay units that can be rented through AirBnB.

“It’s a gorgeous building. It’s built so well, heavy timber, glazed brick, really good location,” Shortridge said. “Because of the design of that building and the windows that were already there and how we were able to repurpose it, it was a really clean one to do.”

Repurposing

Other mixed-use projects are focused on former parking lots — such as the hotel, retail and apartments proposed at 60 Main in Winona. To foster workforce housing, the city subsidized new construction of the Water’s Edge building on Mankato Avenue.

“Mixed use is the growing trend, no doubt,” said Walker. “It creates a sense of place, it helps the retail businesses because the residents are right there and it certainly helps the professional space.”

While communities are excited about mixed-use projects and more residential housing, high interest rates, inflation and increased construction costs have stalled some plans.

“The development climate is very challenging right now for a number of factors, one of them is the cost of financing has changed so significantly,” Emslie said. “That has been our biggest stumbling block.”

Labor cost is also high, and in Chippewa Falls, Walker and Hentschel noted contractors often are booked up well into the future with other projects.

State, federal aid

Redevelopment can be challenging depending on the building type. Buildings with multiple stories are easier to renovate than a sprawling one-story complex, Hardie said.

Historic buildings, such as Winona’s Exchange Building, also are eligible for federal and state preservation dollars.

“If you have a solid building in a good location, why wouldn’t you repurpose?” Shortridge said. “Your total dollars to build a high quality building are significantly different.”

A new Wisconsin law signed Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers created a revolving loan program for developers converting vacant commercial space to at least 16 new units of workforce or senior housing.

La Crosse County grants provide some capital when demolishing buildings for redevelopment projects that include residential units, and the city this year revised its Tax Incremental Financing policy, one of the primary tools municipalities use to generate development.

“We’re trying to be creative with that, to be a little more flexible,” Emslie said. “Also just really hone in on what our priorities are.”