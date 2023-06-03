The Sierra Club of Wisconsin is pleased with Dairyland Power Cooperative's intention to apply for the New ERA grant program, but is urging the company to put some of the funding towards alternatives to its proposed gas plant in Douglas County.

Dairyland, a rural electric cooperative based in La Crosse with 24 distribution cooperatives and 27 municipals across four states, currently uses coal, natural gas, hydro, wind, solar and biogas (a form of renewable energy using gases including methane).

The company's plan, in partnership with Minnesota Power and Basin Electric Power Cooperative, to open the Nemadji Trail Energy Center gas plant in Superior has been met with criticism by the Sierra Club and Clean Wisconsin, who have requested the Wisconsin Public Service Commission rescind final permission for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity.

Fossil fuel combustion, the Sierra Club noted, "is the largest single driver of climate change."

In Wisconsin, nearly 50% of electricity is generated by coal, and another 25% by gas. In addition, $14.4 billion is spent annually to import energy from other states and countries. Fossil fuels, the Sierra Club stated, "unleash astronomical amounts of carbon into the atmosphere that threaten to permanently alter the earth’s climatic system," affecting or increasing destruction of coastlines, storms, forest fires, floods, droughts, crop failure and global conflicts.

These fuels directly impact health with reduction of air and water quality, said Sierra Club Wisconsin senior campaign coordinator Cassie Steiner, and the state is behind in the clean energy movement, with utilities "dragging their feet."

"We're not keeping up with our neighbors and we're certainly not transitioning the way climate crisis and public health demands," Steiner said.

The New ERA program, offered through the Inflation Reduction Act, provides funding for clean energy projects including renewable energy generation, battery storage, transmission, and energy efficiency programs. Utilities are able to apply for up to $970 million through grants and low cost loans. The application deadline is Aug. 31, 2023.

Dairyland Power Cooperative manager of strategic communications Katie Thomson told the Tribune on Thursday the company is "really excited about this opportunity, because it does advance the clean energy initiative that we are committing to. Right now we are evaluating a portfolio of projects, and those include renewable energy and energy storage to potentially include in our grant application. We are a wholesale power provider to largely rural membership. Funding through ERA will benefit the low carbon goals while maintaining a reliable, affordable source of energy. "

The Sierra Club on May 16 issued a press release calling on Dairyland Power to participate in the grant program, stating it is a necessary "stepping stone" towards "healthy, clean, cheap energy."

Informed Thursday of the company's plans to apply, Sierra Club Wisconsin campaign coordinator Jadine Sonoda told the Tribune, "We look forward to seeing what's in Dairyland's proposal and are glad to see them taking these first steps with the New ERA program. Dairyland has a huge opportunity to apply for up to $970 million for clean energy, and the USDA has made it clear they are looking for bold proposals that significantly reduce carbon emissions.

"We urge Dairyland to follow this guidance and apply for funding that allows them to invest in clean energy and shift away from fossil fuels, such as their proposed Nemadji Trail Energy Center project."

Dairyland, Minnesota Power and Basin Electric Power Cooperative are still pursuing the $700 million project, Thomson said, and, pending regulatory approval, the projected construction and commission phase will go through 2026, with the plant operational in 2027.

The Sierra Club believes the Nemadji Trail Center will contribute to the high energy burden -- income vs. cost of energy bills -- already faced by Dairyland's rural patrons. Sonoda and Steiner met with customers and power cooperative members in Superior, Wheaton, Alma, Sparta and La Crosse last week to discuss the new ERA, finding that "across the board, people seem excited" about it," about the environmental and cost benefits.

As with solar panels and hybrid vehicles, the upfront cost of renewable energy is higher but the investments pay off within several years time. A 2022 energy system model from Stanford University researcher Mark Jacobson found that the transition to 100% wind, solar and water energy, efficiency and storage could have a capital cost payback of just six years.

The Nemadji Trail project, according to Dairyland Power, would use natural gas on demand to fill "natural lulls in energy that come from renewables" due to weather conditions. Steiner disputed the necessity of a fossil fuel backup.

"A lot of utilities say that the technology isn't there to meet peak electric demand, but a lot of modeling has demonstrated that that is not true, and it comes down to having a strong mix of different clean renewable energy sources and storage options as well as expanding energy efficiency and modernization programs," said Steiner. "There is a suite of clean energy solutions that can meet the demand of our grids and provide us with the stable energy power we all want and need but it needs the utilities' commitment to build up that kind of structure."

The Sierra Club of Wisconsin is also concerned about the Xcel Energy proposal to expand the Wheaton Generating Plant, which would run primarily on methane with backup fuel oil firing capacity. The project, the Sierra Club stated, " flies in the face of Xcel's own pledge to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050."

Said Steiner, "The idea that moving to a different fossil fuel will address the climate crisis is a fallacy."

At present, only around 10% of Wisconsin's utility scale electricity comes from renewable sources. According to America Clean Power, in 2022 Wisconsin was 32nd in the U.S. in operating wind, solar and energy storage capacity, and 37th for percent of electricity produced from wind, solar and energy storage plants.