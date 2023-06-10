I have never liked change.

As an anxious, constantly worried person who perseverates over my mistakes, the unknown scares me.

But here I am, making a change.

This week was my last with the La Crosse Tribune, where I started eight years ago as a news clerk before moving up to a general assignment reporter and later assuming the community health beat.

I didn’t set out to study journalism. After high school, I went to college for art education before working various full-time jobs. After getting married in my mid 20s, I went back to school for writing and rhetoric. I had no formal writing or news experience when I was hired at the Tribune, but former executive editor Rusty Cunningham and news editor Marc Wehrs allowed me to wade into reporting. They were patient and encouraging as I was learning on the job.

The newsroom was robust at that time, and former reporters Jourdan (Vian) Cochran and Mike Tighe, along with former photographer Pete Thompson, were incredibly kind to me and wonderful colleagues who remain friends. Staff across the building, including sales, advertising, management and printing press, were close-knit.

When my husband and I adopted our first daughter in 2017, the Tribune threw me a baby shower in the break room and coworkers stocked me up with baby equipment their own kids had outgrown. The Tribune was a community of sorts, where people talked about their families, their pets and their vacations and passed around cards for birthdays.

I got to know many people as a reporter, including individuals I likely would never otherwise have met. Some stories were heartwarming, like a man who builds wheelchairs for injured or elderly dogs and the boxer and city bus driver who opened The Good Fight Community Center, where youth are offered a safe haven and the chance to build their confidence through boxing classes.

Others touched on traumatic experiences — a woman who attempted suicide but was saved after her dog alerted someone; another who learned devastating family secrets after taking an interest in genealogy.

An email from a La Crosse woman about her son’s passion for crochet led to a series on Jonah Larson, a young prodigy of the fiber arts who now has global fame and a crafting empire. In 2018, after historic flooding in Coon Valley, I was honored to interview fire chief Russ Cornford, who led the rescue and evacuation mission, for the Tribune’s Person of the Year profile. Over 26 nonstop hours, he carried children, the elderly and family pets to safety.

I went on to write three more Person of the Year profiles, highlighting the work of Sister Marlene Weisenbeck, who fights against human trafficking, Jen Rombalski, who helmed the La Crosse County Health Department during the pandemic and Andrew and Jamie Dahl, who through the Adult and Teen Challenge Center help young women struggling with substance abuse.

During the pandemic, COVID dominated my coverage. When the La Crosse County Health Department confirmed the first two local cases of the virus, a sense of fear kicked in. Daily cases started in the single digits before rapidly spiking and, like much of the workforce, my job went remote. Talking to health officers, physicians, infectious disease experts and hospital leaders, their responses were calm in the early days but as hospitalizations and deaths skyrocketed you could hear the fatigue, stress and sometimes even despondence in their voices. I often hung up the phone and cried, feeling so terrible about the toll the virus had taken on their spirit. Speaking to those who lost loved ones to the virus, I couldn’t always contain the emotion.

There was new information nearly every day during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic, and unfortunately much of it was controversial. Health professionals were bombarded with hostility about masking requirements, social distancing and vaccine mandates, and while I didn’t receive nearly the same level of vitriol, as a community health reporter I was scolded, told I was killing people by providing vaccine information and urged to harm myself.

But COVID also brought out the best in some people, and for a period I wrote “COVID kindness” roundups, sharing how community members bought lunches for essential workers, placed teddy bears in their windows for children to locate on walks and chalked uplifting sentiments on the sidewalk. Despite being impossibly busy, health care workers made time to talk to the me and other media members to ensure residents had up-to-date information on the virus. The media relations teams with the hospitals and health department were incredibly accommodating in facilitating frequent interview requests, sometimes with little notice.

As the pandemic wound down, I was able to diversify my coverage. I am grateful to those who shared with me their sensitive, emotional and very personal stories of suicidal ideation, loss of family members to addiction and experiences with racism and discrimination. Letting me into their lives and allowing me to put their experiences into writing, in hopes of helping others, is an incredibly brave thing.

While I will no longer be writing in my new job, I will still be focused on community health, this time working directly with people seeking assistance with housing, health care, employment and other services in the La Crosse region. I hope I am able to make a positive impact.

I wish to express my deep appreciation for those who have read and supported the Tribune, the people who graciously took time for interviews and photos, and for the Tribune staff past and present. They are talented, dedicated individuals who I will miss.

Leaving the Tribune is not an easy decision, but I am thankful to leave with so much knowledge and experience and so many wonderful connections.