Fayze’s Restaurant & Bakery, one of the area’s best-known restaurants, announced in a Facebook post late Thursday that it will close soon.

Fayze’s, at 135 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse, has been around since 1987.

“They say all great things must come to an end,” the restaurant’s Facebook post said. “Since the ‘80s, Fayze's has been a place you all know and love. And for the last 16 of those years, we have cared for it and loved it through ups and downs.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the weight of the decision we have made weighs heavy on us. However, the weight of the difficulty to run a small, family-owned business in the current state of the scarce workforce, constantly increasing food prices, and continuous uncertainty in our industry weighs even more heavily on us. For these reasons, we have decided that the 4th & Pearl restaurant and bakery (retail and wholesale) that we have called home will close.”

The post also said “Come and visit us this next month as we say our farewell to Fayze's. We hope to remain open through Oct. 8, but as we all know, uncertainty is the only thing that is certain, so we will update as we know more.”

Drew and Kelsey Williams acquired Fayze’s from Fred and Deb Wakeen in January 2008, according to Tribune files. Fred had been in business at that location since 1972, when he opened Guys and Dolls Billiard Parlor – which also served food. In 1975 he remodeled and renamed the business Le Cue Club. It became Fayze’s in 1987 and a full restaurant in 1990. The bakery was added in 1995.

For more about the restaurant’s announcement and customers’ reactions to it, see Fayze’s Facebook page.

This story may be updated later today. For more on area business openings and closings, see Steve Cahalan's business column in every Saturday's La Crosse Tribune print and e-editions.

