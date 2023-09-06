Aptiv, a disabilities services and support organization based in La Crosse, has received a $244,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for research on how technology can help people with disabilities, according to a press release.

The grant is part of a statewide effort to improve Medicaid home and community based services, the release says, and $12.8 million is being awarded to 91 organizations during this round of funding, which was made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.

With the grant, Aptiv says it "is prepared to research a plan that will provide the most up-to-date technological accommodations" for those who use its services. Technology can expand Aptiv's services, the organization says, which will empower people to nurture skills and foster independence within their homes and workplaces.

"The grant dollars we've received from the (DHS) represent more than mere funds; they symbolize hope and potential," Aptiv president and CEO Jenny Felty said in the release. "Our project isn't just about technological integration; it's about making enduring, positive change in the lives of people with disabilities."