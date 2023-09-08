When a person goes through a vulnerable time in life, even small acts of kindness can make a difference and help support them through their journey. The Gundersen Medical Foundation gifts cancer patients with Radiant Wraps and head coverings for that very reason — to bestow a piece of comfort and joy amid the difficult feat of enduring cancer treatments.

Created by a breast cancer survivor, Radiant Wraps are an upgraded alternative to traditional hospital gowns and provide cancer patients with an extra measure of comfort, dignity and style.

Wearing hospital gowns was routine for the company’s founder, Maria Lucas, while she underwent cancer treatments more than a decade ago. Donning the gowns so frequently was a continual reminder of being sick, and she felt compelled to transform an all-too-common experience among cancer patients.

“I was stripped of my personality and felt uncomfortable, embarrassed and cold. For weeks, I wore those hospital gowns thinking there had to be a better way,” Lucas said.

Specifically designed for radiation treatments to the chest area, Radiant Wraps have a human-centered design made of flexible, gentle fabrics and look identical to stylish blouses one might wear in everyday life. Unlike most gowns that can embarrassingly expose a patient’s backside, Radiant Wraps provide full coverage and allow for easy access as needed during routine treatments and scans.

In 2022, the Gundersen Medical Foundation allocated more than $11,000 to purchase Radiant Wraps and $5,000 for head coverings, including contributions from the Treasured Chests breast cancer support group in Tomah, all of which will be gifted to local patients.

Through the Foundation’s breast cancer fund and donations raised from the hospital’s annual Steppin’ Out in Pink community event, each Gundersen breast cancer patient selects their very own Radiant Wrap at the start of their treatment journey. Any Gundersen cancer patient can also choose special head coverings to help manage and cope with chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

Breast cancer patient Annie Beinborn, who was diagnosed earlier this year, shared her personal experience with being gifted a Radiant Wrap.

“It was uplifting to know that others cared enough to give me something fun to wear. This may seem trite, but it was nice to feel pretty,” Annie said. “The wrap, along with the very personable staff in Gundersen’s Radiation Oncology department, made the entire treatment process bearable. A little kindness goes a long way.”

Annie said during her weeks of radiation treatments, it was comforting to see other women wearing similar garments, which created a special bond and feeling of community.

“This made for easy conversation because we instantly knew we shared a common ‘thread’ with our Radiant Wraps,” Annie explained. “We’re on this breast cancer treatment journey together.”

To support Gundersen Medical Foundation’s breast cancer fund and for more information, visit foundation.gundersenhealth.org/donate-now and enter “Breast Cancer Fund” as your gift designation.

For more information on Steppin’ Out in Pink and how to participate, visit steppinoutinpink.org.