Mother’s Day is for many a joyous celebration. But for those struggling with infertility, it can be an emotionally fraught occasion.

As many as one in six couples will experience difficulty conceiving, and the inability to become pregnant “naturally” can be stressful, impacting relationships and straining finances as a fertility treatments can enter five digit-costs. Neither Wisconsin nor Minnesota currently have laws requiring insurance plans to cover some or all infertility services, though both states have introduced bills.

For women, endometriosis is a common cause of infertility. The gynecological disease, in which tissue similar to that on the uterine walls grows in other areas of the body, affects some 10 to 15% of the female population. Of those with the condition, 25 to 50% will have trouble becoming pregnant.

“Endometriosis is one of the a big contributors to difficulty getting pregnant, but it’s one that’s harder to diagnose,” said Gundersen Health System reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist Dr. Catherine Ryan. “It’s challenging to diagnose because there is no blood test for it, and imaging studies like ultrasound, CT and MRI don’t show endometriosis unless it’s really advanced. So a lot of people will have it and be told that everything looks fine.”

The average woman, said Ryan, will see five to eight physicians and have suffered from symptoms for eight to 11 years before being officially diagnosed with endometriosis.

“I feel like we should be able to do better with that,” said Ryan. “But it is because we don’t have a test that it generally takes surgery to both diagnosis and also to treat it in the context of someone who wishes to become pregnant.”

Endometriosis can develop anytime after puberty, and for many, symptoms start in their teen years. The disease can cause severe pain, nausea, fainting, loose stools, back aches and discomfort during ovulation or intercourse.

“A number of symptoms are related to their period so they always thought they were normal because they’ve had them since they were 13, but really they’re not normal,” said Ryan. “Women often are not complaining to their primary care physician or their gynecologist about this, because in their mind they’re not related (to infertility).”

With a “silent disease” like endometriosis, women may need to advocate for themselves and ask for a referral to an obstetrician or gynecologist if their provider isn’t being receptive to their concerns.

“Most people find a sense of relief when we make the diagnosis of endometriosis because they have been thinking it’s in their head or have been told it was in their head,” said Ryan. “And so they now have validation for their symptoms and a way to move forward. Then once we figured out what’s going on, then we have effective treatment options.”

Birth control, progesterone treatments and medications such as the hormone antagonist Elagolix can help alleviate symptoms, but they may return when going off medication.

“Pain with intercourse is a very disruptive symptom. It’s very hard on couple as a whole, and it affects their intimacy,” said Ryan. “And it’s even harder when somebody is trying to get pregnant and are having to be aware of having intercourse at the right time and that it’s painful.”

Endometriosis can usually be treated with laparoscopic surgery, where endometrial tissue is removed through an incision. There is no cure for the disease.

“Surgery definitely improves the odds of getting pregnant,” said Ryan. “How much it improves? It depends on the stage of endometriosis, how advanced it is, and also the status of the fallopian tubes because endometriosis can damage the fallopian tubes or cause scar tissue formation. And those are particularly problematic for conceiving. So there’s a subset of women with endometriosis who will need to go on to things like in-vitro fertilization to achieve pregnancy, but that is the minority.”

Studies are underway in the U.K. on using a nonhormonal treatment called Dichloroacetate — originally designed to treat mitochondrial disorders, pulmonary hypertension and some tumors — to address endometriosis symptoms.

“That would be really exciting if it plays out,” said Ryan. “I’m also hopeful that at some point in the foreseeable future we might finally have a non-invasive test to simplify identifying endometriosis. There have been decades of research trying to find a test so women don’t have to suffer for all these years before a diagnosis is made.”

For those whom surgery is ineffective in increasing the probability of pregnancy, the road to conception can be long and for some prove impossible. Procedures such as IVF or IUI, also used for male infertility, may take multiple cycles, and success rates for various interventions can range from 10 to upwards of 50% depending on age, number of treatments, health habits and other factors. Alternatives to a self pregnancy such as adoption or surrogacy are also costly and often stressful.

Being a support person to those grappling with infertility can be challenging, and Ryan emphasizes taking a sensitive approach.

“The most awful thing you can say is, ‘Just relax,’ because that is not a treatment. People are already stressed about pregnancy not happening right away,” said Ryan. “And if people keep asking you, ‘So when are you guys going to have a family?’ and you’ve been trying for a year and a half and are undergoing fertility treatments, it’s very problematic.”

Ryan also cautions against sharing stories about others who have struggled with infertility or offering advice. To gently offer support, she suggests asking, “Do you want to talk?” or “What can I do for you?”

Friends or family who are expecting are advised to share their news, possibly privately, and not to apologize or take reactions personally. For occasions such as Mother’s Day, baby showers or kid’s birthdays, continue to invite the individual or couple but understand they may decline.

“On this Mother’s Day, there is the need to be sensitive,” said Ryan. “Include people in celebrations, even if you don’t think they want to come. Know that that is not a rejection of the event but what that person is dealing with in their own journey.”

Ryan encourages couples to take time for self care and enjoyable activities and continue working on their connection. Those actively pursuing fertility treatments may want to consider taking a pause if it becomes too draining or overwhelming.

For resources on endometriosis, visit www.endofound.org or endometriosisassn.org. For infertility support, visit www.buildingfamilieswi.org or resolve.org/take-action/become-an-advocate.