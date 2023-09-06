The Gundersen pharmacy in Holmen will open a new location Monday in the Gundersen Holmen Clinic in the Holmen Square shopping center, 500. N. Holmen Drive.

“The Gundersen pharmacy in Holmen will be a great addition for our patients and the Holmen community. It offers a large selection of retail, over the counter and home health aides. The pharmacy will serve Gundersen and non-Gundersen patients alike and will partner with the Gundersen Holmen Clinic to make this a one stop shop for your health care needs,” said Marc Ertz, Gundersen pharmacy clinical manager and pharmacist.

The pharmacy will offer a dedicated immunization room just in time for flu season. The location will feature dedicated parking for curbside pickup and continue to offer free home delivery and mailing of prescriptions.

The pharmacy will operate as normal Friday, then will resume regular business hours Monday in the new space. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.