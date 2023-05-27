Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With the end of the school year just days away, families are hammering out arrangements for summertime care. And knowing for some households the only feasible or affordable option is for their tween to be home solo, Gundersen Health System is offering the Safe at Home preparedness course.

"A question we hear so often is, 'What age is it OK for my kid to stay at home alone?'" said Gundersen Health System wellness educator Christie Harris. "At 11 most kids are ready, but there is no magic number."

To help youth feel comfortable taking care of themselves during the summer months, Safe at Home covers what to do in emergency situations, leadership and decision making skills and establishing house rules. The program is open to youth who will be in fourth grade or above during the 2023-24 school year. Participants will be provided with a packet to go over with their parents or guardians and a first aid chart.

"We want parents to feel comfortable with their kids being alone, and we also want to make sure our kiddos are comfortable," said Harris. "It really is a two way street."

Covered in the course is what to do if the power goes out, in case of inclement weather, or if a fire or other emergency occurs, as well as how to handle a situation with a stranger and making responsible choices.

Homes, said Harris, should be well stocked with first aid supplies, sunscreen and easy to prepare food and equipped with working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and a fire extinguisher. Youth should know what to do if they smell natural gas or a bad storm comes in.

"We go over some of these things that as adults we take for granted but that we really need to make sure kids know to handle," said Harris.

Children should have their parent's work phone numbers and contact information for trusted adults, their doctor and other important persons. If possible, said Harris, parents should give their child a call once or twice during the day to check in.

Families should discuss rules so everyone is on the same page as to whether the child is allowed to go to the park or the pool, and if the child is expected to watch their younger siblings parents should make sure it is understood who is in charge and the consequences of misbehavior.

"We show a couple of videos about what to do if your siblings are fighting, and we ask parents to stress upfront that when an older sibling is babysitting there are different expectations for the rules," said Harris. "Siblings are going to test those waters so we talk about being prepared for that."

Safe at Home also covers the importance of establishing a code word known only to the family and select other trusted persons.

"If somebody comes up to them and says, 'Your mom and dad said to come get you, there is an emergency,' they should make sure that person does indeed know the code word," said Harris.

The code word can also be used in a situation where a person familiar to them displays concerning behavior. The child can call their parent and use the established word, which signals "come get me, no questions asked."

The Safe at Home course is being held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June, 8, at Gundersen Onalaska and online. To register call 608-775-6870 or email wellness@gundersenhealth.org. The cost is $15.

Youth who will be caring for siblings or other children are encouraged to also attend the Gundersen Safe Sitter class, which is $45. For more information, visit www.gundersenhealth.org/health-wellness/live-happy/babysitting-class.