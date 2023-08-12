When Barbara “Barbi” Else was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, she and partner David Reed made a promise that, together, they would travel to as many of their bucket-list destinations as possible. Terminal illness was not going to halt the La Crosse couple’s shared passion for seeing the world.

But after suffering through what seemed like an overnight, drastic decline in both physical and cognitive health, Barbi passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at the age of 58, just six months after receiving her GBM diagnosis.

David, who is an economics teacher at Western Technical College, shared that at the beginning of 2020, they purchased plane tickets and made reservations to go to Spain, which Barbi had always wanted to visit. However, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the onset of Barbi’s brain cancer and her rapidly deteriorating condition prevented the trip from ever happening.

“I promised I would get her to Spain one way or the other,” David said. “After Barbi passed away, I made the trip myself to spread her ashes in a rose garden in front of the Royal Palace of Madrid, just as she would have wanted.”

Spain was the first of several trips David has made in remembrance of his wife. He’s also been to England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, where some of Barbi’s ashes now reside on the tallest mountain peaks in each of those places.

The emotional toll of losing Barbi so abruptly and piecing together a life without his soulmate left David more determined than ever to continue pursuing the travel plans they had always dreamed about. Going on adventures was their favorite hobby and continuing to do so in Barbi’s honor helps bring some semblance of peace, normalcy and strength back into David’s life.

David takes comfort in knowing that Barbi is still “with” him on all his adventures, just as he promised, and that her spirit continues to live on in various corners of the world.

Another trip that had long been at the top of the husband and wife’s bucket list was Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, which is the tallest freestanding mountain in the world at 19,341 feet high.

When asked why Mount Kilimanjaro in particular, David explained: “Barbi and I had a deal that if I could get into shape, we would make the trip. I would climb to the top of the mountain, and she would do some mission work at a school in the town nearby. Later, we would meet up for a safari in the Serengeti.”

This was an aspirational travel dream that never came to be.

But now, after months of rigorous physical training and the loss of over 60 pounds in the process, David is gearing up for the eight-day trek of a lifetime. He is climbing to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro this month with the goal of spreading Barbi’s ashes at the top of the mountain on Aug. 15.

David has created a public Facebook group, ClimbingKiliForCancer, to document his journey, raise awareness for GBM and fundraise for Paula’s Purse, which is a cancer support fund that helps local patients via the Gundersen Medical Foundation.

When thinking back to Barbi receiving her GBM diagnosis, David recounts the traumatic memory.

“The day you are diagnosed with GBM is also the day you learn that you will die. No one survives this disease — it is terminal upon diagnosis.”

Even three years later, David is grateful for the care Barbi received at every stage of her illness.

“The cancer center at Gundersen treated Barbi with so much dignity and respect,” he said, “especially during a difficult time when no one could visit her because of COVID. They made sure she was never alone.”

David mentioned a donation they received from Paula’s Purse through Gundersen’s Medical Foundation and described how it meant everything to their family during the throes of experiencing the worst nightmare imaginable.

“I want everyone to know how much Paula’s Purse helped us, whether it was gas gift cards so we could get to every chemotherapy appointment or assistance with a costly piece of medical equipment,” David explained. “They were there when we needed it most, and I want to pay it back and pay it forward to the next family.”

When asked about the status of his bucket list and future travel endeavors, David says he has several other destinations in mind where Barbi had always wanted to go. He hopes to make a significant trip annually in her memory and in continuation of garnering community support.

“If there’s any way that our story can help others, then I’m going to make that happen,” he said.

For more information on supporting Paula’s Purse and the Gundersen Medical Foundation, visit foundation.gundersenhealth.org/paulas-purse.