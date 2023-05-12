The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is looking to update its breast cancer screening guidelines for the first time in seven years, lowering the starting age for mammograms by a decade.

On Tuesday, the Task Force shared a draft recommendation for women or transgender men to undergo screenings starting at age 40, guidance already established by the American College of Radiology, the Society of Breast Imaging and the American Cancer Society, the Wisconsin Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Health.

Previously, the Task Force advised biennial mammograms for those 50 and older with average risk. The new recommendation is still in the consideration stages, and review and comment are open through June 6.

"When they came out with the guidelines recommending starting at age 50 it was based on older data," said Mayo Clinic Health System Breast Cancer Care surgeon Dr. Kathleen Christian. "Now that we have 3D mammography we image that younger breast better and can see more abnormalities in this age group of 40 to 50. So I'm glad that there is more support for starting that screening at age 40."

While the Task Force's draft still advises screenings every other year, Christian advocates for annual mammograms.

"I think one of the greatest tools that radiologists have is prior images to compare and be able to detect subtle changes," Christian said. "Early detection decreases the potential of morbidity or side effects from treatment and I don't know that the previous guidelines really brought that component into consideration."

Breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer among women in the U.S., per the CDC, killing some 42,000 women and 500 men annually. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2023 an estimated 5,400 new cases will be reported in Wisconsin, causing 720 deaths. For Minnesota, those numbers are 5,200 and 640, respectively.

Women considered at high risk, Christian says, should be especially diligent about yearly screenings. This group includes those with high density breast tissue, a family history of breast cancer and Black or Hispanic women.

"We know that cancers stage for stage in the African American population and the Hispanic population can have a worse prognosis associated with their cancer," said Christian. The breast cancer death rate is highest among Black women.

Christian hopes the additional support for earlier mammograms will help influence insurance companies to allow for coverage starting at 40. Those without insurance or with minimal coverage can access free or lower cost screenings through the Wisconsin Department of Health’s Well Women program or the Minnesota Department of Health's Sage program.

Those with questions about their risk level or the screening guidelines are encouraged to contact a health care provider or breast care specialist. Christian assures that while some individuals may experience mild discomfort during a mammogram due to the pressure on the breast, the process is not painful, and the level of radiation is safe.

"You get very little X-ray exposure with mammography, and the benefits outweigh that," said Christian.

To make screenings more accessible, many hospitals allow patients to self schedule mammograms online or via app. Both Mayo and Gundersen Health System also have mobile mammogram units so patients don't need to arrange transportation to their appointment.

"We try to make it as easy as we can so patients won't have barriers to getting that screening done," said Christian. "Because truly we know that with early detection we save lives."