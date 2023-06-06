La Crosse area organizations are providing free meals for youth this summer, as those who rely on free or reduced lunches during the school year might not have an alternative during the off months.

Starting Monday, Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Area Family YMCA offered breakfasts and lunches at no charge to those age 18 and younger.

Gundersen will serve breakfast from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays at the hospital cafeteria, 1900 South Ave. Meals will also be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Gundersen will provide additional food service from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Poage Park, 500 Hood St.

The School District of La Crosse, with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and organized through the state Department of Public Instruction, will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at Emerson Elementary, Central High School, Spence Elementary, Hintgen Elementary and Logan middle and high schools.

The YMCA will provide packaged meals from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Badger Hickey Park and Tuesdays and Thursdays at Copeland Park; 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays at Schuh Mullen neighborhood and Gladys Huber neighborhood; noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Main Street Library, Y Youth Center and Houser YMCA; noon to 1 p.m. Mondays at Myrick Park; noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays at Northside Library; 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Dahl Family YMCA; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Poage Park; and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Trane All Abilities Park.

Onalaska/Holmen

The School District of Onalaska will provide a 9 a.m. snack and 11:30 to 12:30 free meals weekdays from June 5 through July 28 (except for July 3-4) at Northern Hills Elementary School, 910 East Ave. N. There is no need to sign up; just show up, according to the district’s website.

Meals are also available noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Houser YMCA on Mason Street.

The School District of Holmen is no longer offering free summer meals after doing so during the pandemic. According to Michael Gaspar, the district’s nutrition supervisor: “Those programs (offered) in previous years were when all meals were free. The government ended that program this past year. Unfortunately our free and reduced percentage is too low to qualify for free summer meals currently.”

There is a Summer Lunch Program, however, being offered through community partner Holmen’s Hope, aimed at ensuring that every child in our community has access to a nutritious meal during the summer months.

The program will provide a well-rounded meal for each child, including a sandwich (options include peanut butter and jelly or cheese), fresh fruit (usually a banana), a drink box, a granola bar, and an additional treat such as a fruit snack.

The designated pickup locations are as follows:

Creekside Trailer Park, 3501 WI-35, Onalaska

Kingsfield Estates, 800 Commerce St., Holmen

Hidden Glen Apartments, 100 S. Holmen Drive

Meals will be available for pickup at these locations every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. For more information, visit Holmen’s Hope website at holmenshope.org.

La Crescent

The Lunch Wagon, according to its Facebook page, is returning for its 10th season. Sponsored by various civic organizations and hosted by the La Crescent United Methodist Church, the group provides sack lunches at several locations from June 5 to Aug. 31:

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. La Crescent Aquatic Center

11:10 to 11:45 a.m. La Crescent Public Library

11:50 to 12:15 p.m. Kistler Mobile Home Park

11 a.m. to noon Hokah City Park

To volunteer, contribute or seek further information, call (507) 895-2373 or go to the group’s Facebook page.

West Salem

The School District of West Salem will continue to offer free and reduced lunches students during the three weeks of summer school. According to the district website, the rates will remain the same as the regular school year.

The Feed Our Children Summer Lunch program hosted by Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 359 Leonard St., is offering a pickup lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Use the East Avenue door. You can check out the Facebook page for more information.

If your community offers free summer meals for kids, please email information to news@lacrossetribune.com so we can update this information on our website.