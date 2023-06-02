Local organizations are providing free meals for youth this summer, as those who rely on free or reduced lunches during the school year may not have an alternative during the off months.

Beginning June 5, Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, the School District of La Crosse, and the La Crosse Area Family YMCA will offer breakfasts and lunches at no charge to individuals age 18 and under.

Gundersen will serve breakfast from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays at the hospital cafeteria, 1900 South Ave. Meals will also be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Gundersen will provide additional food service from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Poage Park, 500 Hood St.

The School District of La Crosse, with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and organized through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at Emerson Elementary, Central High School, Spence Elementary, Hintgen Elementary, Logan Middle School and Logan High School.

The YMCA will provide packaged meals from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Badger Hickey Park and Tuesdays and Thursdays at Copeland Park; 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays at Schuh Mullen neighborhood and Gladys Huber neighborhood; noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Main St. Library, Y Youth Center and Houser YMCA; noon to 1 p.m. Mondays at Myrick Park; noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays at Northside Library; 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Dahl Family YMCA; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Poage Park; and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Trane All Abilities Park.