Mayo Clinic Health System will add 24 more hospital beds than initially planned at its new facility under construction on the La Crosse campus. The new hospital is scheduled to open in fall 2024 with 96 beds for medical, surgical, ICU and maternity patients.

"As the number of patients seeking Mayo Clinic care continues to grow, it’s important that we have enough beds and staff to care for them," said Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse regional vice president Dr. Paul S. Mueller. "We are dedicated to providing the safest, highest quality care, and this additional investment will help us to continue providing the care our patients need close to home."

Construction of the new hospital is on schedule, according to a press release from Mayo Clinic Health System. The concrete structure is 75% complete, with the two areas closest to the cancer and surgery center reaching the seventh level and the area closest to the clinic up to the fourth level. The concrete structure is expected to be complete by the end of August. Exterior wall panels will begin being installed in July. Interior wall framing, electrical rough-in and vent piping pre-installation are occurring in various areas. Drilling for the geothermal wells has begun.

The new six-floor hospital will include:

• A surgical and procedural floor adjacent to and integrated with the current operating rooms, housing pre- and post-surgery recovery rooms

• Endoscopy suites

• Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology

• Medical-surgical units

• A flexible ICU and Progressive Care Unit

• A new Family Birth Center

• Shell space for future growth

The 290,000 square foot, $198 million facility is set to open in fall 2024.