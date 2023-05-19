In recognition of ALS Awareness Month, Mayo Clinic Health System is highlighting its Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinic, which offers a multidisciplinary approach to care for the neurodegenerative disease.

The clinic, which opened in December in La Crosse, is modeled after the clinic at Mayo Rochester and is the hospital's first in southwest Wisconsin. Gundersen Health System in La Crosse also offers an ALS clinic.

Mayo neurologist Dr. Daniel Anderson was instrumental in bringing the service to Mayo's Coulee Region patients, who may otherwise need to travel to Rochester for their appointments.

"I really wanted to help bring that expertise to La Crosse as well," said Anderson. "It's much more convenient for patients. Time spent in the clinic can already be four hours, and then adding on three hours of travel -- it can be a really long day for them."

The La Crosse team, in addition to Anderson, includes a nurse coordinator, physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist, dietician, respiratory therapist, social worker and a representative of the ALS Association, who is available to assist patients and their families in securing additional resources.

"ALS patients have multiple needs, and we like to take care of all those needs in one day," said Anderson. "It's a very collaborative effort."

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, impacts around 20,000 U.S. residents. The progressive disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, with motor neurons degenerating over time. When the motor neurons die, the brain can no longer control muscle movement and individuals may lose their ability to eat, walk, communicate and, eventually, breathe.

According to the ALS Foundation, the disease is usually diagnosed between ages 40 to 70, and is slightly more common in men. The majority of cases are not hereditary. The mean survival length is 2-5 years.

"Unfortunately right now the life expectancy of someone with ALS is not great, but hopefully as there more advances in medicine and more therapeutics available the patients will have longer outcomes and these clinics will become more full, which is why having them is so important," said Anderson.

At the ALS Clinic, patients are seen every three months -- "A lot can happen with this disease in three months," said Anderson -- and they generally spend half a day working with the team. The La Crosse location currently sees around four patients a month, and while "Most people think it is a relatively rare disease, there are actually quite a few people in the community who have ALS," Anderson said.

Anderson has found Mayo ALS patients are appreciative of having a local site, with its shorter travel distance, smaller, easier to navigate facility and the familiarity of the providers. Some were diagnosed by Anderson, in a "very tough discussion but also a very bonding moment."

"ALS is a patient population that people often times think of as having this awful disease that is miserable to live with and the patients would be struggling all the time, but actually in my experience in taking care of these patients is it is actually a very enjoyable experience," said Anderson. "They are very grateful for the help you provide them and you create relationships with them because you see them every few months. It's a unique experience compared to some other patients we take care of."

As there is currently no cure for ALS, treatments such as prescription drugs and various therapies can only help slow or reduce symptoms. Research and trials are ongoing and there are support groups available for patients and their families. For more information on area ALS services, visit shorturl.at/fhEY8.